1-For-1 USS Adult Tickets Flash Sale On 3 Sep

With Halloween coming up, Trip.com is currently having a flash sale for 1-for-1 tickets to Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

Happening only at selected timings every Friday in September, the promo is for tickets to USS’ Halloween event, Trick or Thrills, happening from 3 Sep to 7 Nov 2021.

Those who are interested in getting the tickets can use their SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

USS adult ticket promotion every Friday in September

With the school holidays coming up and many days of leave to clear for working adults, a visit to USS sounds like a fantastic idea for the fam.

Good news for those on a budget as Trip.com is currently having a 1-for-1 adult ticket promotion. Instead of the usual $69 per ticket, this means that you’ll be paying only half the price of $34.50 for each ticket.

Source

The tickets will also come with a $5 Retail Voucher with no minimum spend and 10% off discount at restaurants within USS.

However, the sale only falls on every Friday in September at 10am, 2pm, and 6pm.

Since the sale has limited inventory, it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Additionally, there is a limit of 1 booking per user ID.

So if you’d like to go with more friends, you might want to get someone to help with choping tickets.

SingapoRediscovers vouchers may be used to buy the tickets, but cannot be applied with other discounts or promotions.

Highlights at USS this Halloween

Those who purchase the tickets will not only be able to enjoy the fun rides at USS but also experience the new Halloween events.

To go along with the theme, visitors can go trick-or-treating and even stand a chance to win a prize for the best Halloween costume.

Source

Fans of USS’ Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) can check out the HHN Exhibition to see what goes on behind the scenes at the popular annual event.

Frightening Halloween icons and scary props from the past 9 years will be showcased. Visitors who’ve never missed an HHN event can enter to relive the horror of every installment they’ve experienced.

However, entry to the exhibition would require advanced booking.

Source

Every Friday and Saturday evening, visitors may also catch a glimpse of the Universal Monsters who will be roaming the streets to find their newest victims.

Source

Halloween-themed food and drinks can be found at KT’s Grill to get into the spirit of Halloween.

To get your 1-for-1 tickets, you can visit the link here.

Get your tickets now

With so many activities going on at USS, the promotion is definitely a steal.

Do remember to set your alarms and act fast every Friday at the allocated timings if you want to get your hands on the tickets.

May the fastest fingers win!

Featured image adapted from rachelleesy on Flickr and Resorts World Sentosa.