Youth allegedly seen vaping on overhead bridge in Bishan, sent to hospital

Youth allegedly seen vaping & behaving like ‘zombie’ on Bishan overhead bridge

A youth was sent to the hospital after allegedly being seen vaping in Bishan.

Photos of the incident, posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Monday (21 July), showed the boy walking on the overhead bridge across Bishan Road, his head lowered.

The user who made the post said he saw the boy puffing, and he subsequently became “zombied” and started “vibrating”.

Youth appears unsteady on his feet after allegedly vaping in Bishan

Another photo showed the boy sitting on the steps, with concerned passers-by trying to assist him.

The boy later sat on the kerb with his head lowered into his arms.

In a video, the boy appears to be unsteady on his feet and stumbling at the bus stop while a member of the public tries to intervene.

Police & SCDF called to the scene

The original poster said the case was reported and the police came.

He shared photos of a number of police officers at the scene, with a police car at the bus stop.

Also present was the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), with an ambulance and SCDF personnel attending to the boy.

Youth conveyed to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it received a call for assistance along Bishan Road at about 8.35pm last Wednesday (16 July).

One person was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The Health Sciences Authority said in a press release on Sunday (20 July) that it has observed a significant increase in public feedback on vaping-related offences.

In the first six months of this year, more than 2,500 have been received, compared with more than 3,000 reports in the whole of last year.

The purchase, possession and use of vapes is illegal in Singapore. Those found guilty of possessing or using pods containing etomidate — classified as a poison under the Poisons Act — face up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Featured image adapted from Wee Beng Seng Collin via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.