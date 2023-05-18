M’sia Man Berates Youths For Revving Their Cars In Residential Area, Questions Their Common Sense

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man From Malaysia Files Police Report Against Youths For Revving Cars In Residential Area

It’s hard to blame anyone who feels annoyed by others creating a scene late at night as they’re trying to fall asleep.

That was allegedly the case in Selangor, Malaysia where a group of youths revved their cars near a residential area, creating a disturbance late at night.

Clearly annoyed, a man lodged a police report before confronting the youth, reprimanding them for their behaviour.

Man yells at youths in carpark near residential area

A user posted footage of the incident to TikTok on Wednesday (17 May).

The video starts with the man approaching the youths, reminding them that they were in a residential area.

Based on the surroundings, the incident likely took place at the open-air carpark near the Uniqlo outlet at Damansara, Selangor.

“What’s so hard to understand? You guys got common sense, right?” he asked with frustration.

When someone tries to answer, he points out the surrounding houses, stating, “Can’t you see? Houses, houses … and it’s what time now? Be understanding!”

At this point, an unspecified number of the youths had presumably attempted to record a video of him.

The man responded to this by stating that he can also record them, in addition to taking down their license plate numbers.

He then held up a piece of paper, claiming it was a police report.

“You’re not even from this area, correct or not?” he yelled.

He proceeded to mock the youths’ silence, pointing out that it was in huge contrast to the loud noises they were making moments ago with their cars.

The device recording the video then swivels around to show a large crowd watching the scene.

Netizens applaud man for berating youths

The video has since gone viral, with many praising the man for taking the youths to task for their behaviour.

One user noted that the man had certainly set an admirable example for them to follow.

As he had experienced something similar near his own residential area, he found the man’s predicament extremely relatable.

Others called the man a “hero” for stepping in and stopping the youths from disturbing the peace of the neighbourhood even further.

A few netizens also accused the youths of showing “zero common sense”, especially in an area where residents were likely disturbed by the noise they were making.

Maintain the peace of residential areas

Indeed, putting up with such noise in a residential area can be incredibly inconvenient — not to mention, harmful to one’s health.

Kudos to the man for taking the initiative to put a stop to the disturbance and filing a police report himself.

Hopefully, the youths in the footage would have learned their lesson from this experience, and refrain from repeating their actions in the future.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.