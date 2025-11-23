Youths allegedly steal fish from closed fishing pond in Pasir Ris, police investigating

2 youths seen allegedly fishing from Pasir Ris pond, place fish into bag held by girl

The police are investigating after a group of youths allegedly sneaked into a closed fishing pond in Pasir Ris to steal fish in the wee hours of Thursday (20 Nov) morning.

CCTV footage of the act was posted on Instagram by D’Best Recreation, which is located in Pasir Ris Town Park.

Youths seen climbing over fence to get to Pasir Ris pond

The clip, which has a time stamp of 3.23am on 20 Nov, showed a boy in a black T-shirt casting a line across a fence bordering the pond.

When a fish took the bait, it became stuck in the safety net covering the pond.

Thus, a boy in a white T-shirt climbed over the fence and lifted the net, grabbed the fish and threw it onto the grass outside.

A girl who was watching them held a plastic bag, which they put the fish into.

The caption on the post said this was not the first time the youths had done something like this, with the business having caught and warned them twice before.

Youths allegedly steal fish worth over S$50 from Pasir Ris pond

D’Best Recreation’s 41-year-old general manager Mr Huang (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that the two boys later switched roles, with the boy in the white fishing and the boy in black climbing over the fence to get the fish.

They had thrown bait into the pond through gaps in the net after it closed at 6pm, he said.

The pond contained various species of fish such as grouper, red snapper, golden snapper and barramundi, and the group allegedly took two or three worth more than S$50, he added.

Business makes police report after 3rd violation by youths

The youths are frequent visitors to the pond, Mr Huang said.

The business apparently had CCTV footage of them on the premises at other times.

Two months ago, they paid to enter the “catch and release” pond but secretly took the fish with them, he added.

At the time, they were given only a verbal warning due to their youth.

But they were caught flouting the rules again and promised not to repeat the offence, Mr Huang noted.

As Thursday’s incident was the third violation, D’Best decided to make a police report because they had repeatedly ignored warnings.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

10 CCTV cameras across pond

Mr Huang said that since D’Best took over the business in 2020, violations had occurred every one or two days.

The most common violations involved people fishing outside opening hours, taking away their catches, and using multiple fishing rods simultaneously.

Some people also sneak into the pond at points where fence is low.

Once, a youth was caught fishing from outside the pond in the heavy rain, with staff finding him standing under a tree, soaking wet.

As the pond covers 5 hectares, it’s difficult for staff to monitor the entire area, so there are now more than 10 CCTV cameras on the grounds.

Additional CCTV was installed at some of the “hot spots” about two months ago, he added.

Also read: Youths spotted fishing dangerously at Marina Promenade, PUB investigating matter

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from D’Best Recreation on Instagram.