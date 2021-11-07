YouTube Removes Content From Channel That Warns Against Vaccination

As Singapore’s Covid-19 situation remains precarious, the authorities are relying on vaccination to keep it under control.

However, it seems there still are people who aren’t entirely convinced.

One YouTube channel in particular has been posting misleading vaccine information, warned the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Source

It advised the public to refer to credible sources for such info.

Channel has history of perpetuating falsehoods

In a press statement on Sunday (7 Nov), MOH said the YouTube channel in question was set up by a woman named Ms Iris Koh.

She describes herself on the channel as a musician/song writer/music director from Singapore.

Source

MOH noted that the channel has a history of posting and sharing content that perpetuates falsehoods.

It also posted misleading information about Covid-19, as well as vaccines, the ministry added.

Woman also founded group warning against vaccines

Besides that, Ms Koh has also founded a group named “Healing The Divide”. These words feature prominently on the banner image of her YouTube channel.

The group adopts an “anti-vaccination stance”, the ministry said.

On her Facebook page, Ms Koh said she started “Healing The Divide” to “bring back much-needed unity in our society” after vaccination-differentiated measures started kicking in.

But MOH said the group claims to warn people about the dangers of vaccination.

Source

Govt takes a serious view

The Government takes a serious view of anybody who deliberately spreads falsehoods and misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines, MOH said.

Thus, they won’t hesitate to take action against these people.

That’s because they’re putting public health and well-being at risk by doing so, the ministry added.

YouTube has removed content from channel

According to MOH, YouTube has already removed content from Ms Koh’s channel – and not for the 1st time.

2 of the videos removed are titled:

Town Hall Meeting: United We Stand For Choice Healing the Divide: Remembering Those We Love and Lost

Apparently, they violated YouTube’s community guidelines, outlined under the website’s Covid-19 medical misinformation policy.

Photo for illustration purposes only

Source

Among other things, the policy says that YouTube doesn’t allow content that contradicts Covid-19 info from local health authorities or the World Health Organisation (WHO).

They’ll also clamp down on Covid-19 content that “poses a serious risk of egregious harm”.

Besides YouTube, Facebook has also previously taken action on Ms Koh, suspending her account more than once, MOH said.

She was also said to have violated their community guidelines.

Public advised to refer to credible sources

MOH advised the public to refer to credible sources for their Covid-19 info.

For example, they could visit the MOH website for latest info, or the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for monthly vaccine safety updates.

The ministry also urged people to avoid speculation and refrain from spreading misinformation that may lead to public alarm.

Make sure info is from reliable sources

It’s understandable that some people may have questions over how we’re handling the pandemic and misgivings about vaccines.

However, we should always make sure the info we receive is from reliable sources.

If in doubt, do check with your doctor.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from YouTube and Instagram.