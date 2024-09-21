YouTube Premium raises S’pore prices by up to S$10, some netizens cancel plans

YouTube Premium Family plan will cost S$27.98 per month, from S$17.98

YouTube Premium, a paid version of the website, will be getting more expensive soon.

The service is raising its prices for Singapore subscribers by up to S$10, leading some to cancel their plans.

YouTube Premium subscribers emailed about price increases

According to a poster on Reddit, YouTube Premium subscribers have received emails announcing the price increases.

For the family plan, which allows up to five accounts to use it, the price will go up to S$27.98 per month, from S$17.98 — an almost 56% increase.

Individual subscriptions will go up to S$13.98 from S$11.98.

YouTube Premium offers ad-free videos

For the uninitiated, YouTube Premium allows members to download videos and play them in the background and offline.

It also offers up to 100 million songs for one’s listening pleasure via YouTube Music.

However, its most popular feature is undoubtedly the ability to watch videos without being interrupted by ads popping up incessantly.

Some netizens cancel subscriptions

Several netizens who were irked by the move said they had already cancelled their subscriptions, some immediately upon receiving the email.

Most of them admitted that the price increase was a big jump and caused them to feel, like one poster described, “a stab on my heart”.

However, pointed out the considerable downside of suddenly having to bear with ads.

This reason alone led some to keep their subscriptions for the time being, especially those who have large families and/or use YouTube frequently.

Prices increased in other countries also

Singapore isn’t the only country to face an increase in YouTube Premium prices.

Across the Causeway, an individual plan will go up to RM20.90 (S$6.41) per month, from RM17.90. The family plan will be RM41.90 (S$12.86), up from RM33.90.

A Reddit thread that rounded up the price increases across the globe listed countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and a number of European countries in which subscribers have been told to pay more.

In Switzerland, the family plan costs as much as 33.90 Swiss Francs (S$51.50) after the hike.

