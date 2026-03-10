YouTuber claims that 37 mutilated bodies were found in South Korea, charged for misinformation

YouTuber probed after making false claim about mutilated bodies

A popular YouTuber in South Korea with nearly 1 million subscribers is being investigated by authorities after he made claims that 37 mutilated bodies were found in the country.

According to Korea JoongAng, the man surnamed Cho was charged with spreading misinformation in mid February this year.

Claimed that crime in South Korea is getting worse

The video that got him in trouble was published on 22 Oct 2025.

It was titled “The problem of murders and organ trafficking committed by criminal Chinese nationals who recently entered Korea without visas is becoming serious”.

In the video, the YouTuber made several unverified claims including that 37 lower halves of corpses were found and that there are 80,000 missing people in South Korea.

Despite being based in South Korea, his videos are in Japanese.

Under investigation for damaging “national interests”

That video, among several others, led to police opening an investigation in November, and he has since been called in for questioning.

The National Police Agency would later define such videos a “serious act harming national interests”.

According to The Korea Times, police also requested the seizure of US$2,421 (S$3,086) — an amount that is believed to have been illegally earned via YouTube.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has defended himself online with another upload to his channel.

He denied spreading false information. Instead, he claimed that he had only been discussing comments he found online.

