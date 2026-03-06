YouTuber draws flak for claiming to be ‘stranded’ in S’pore due to unrest in Middle East

YouTuber claims to be stranded in Singapore due to unrest in Middle East

A YouTube content creator who posts reviews of airlines recently drew flak after claiming he was stranded in Singapore and that there were no flights back home to Europe.

The influencer, who goes by Nonstop Dan on YouTube and has more than 1 million followers, had posted the video titled “There Are No Flights Left” on Wednesday (4 Mar).

This comes after several countries closed their airspace and airports suspended operations in the Middle East following airstrikes in the region.

However, viewers quickly realised he had counted out economy flights, prompting them to accuse him of being out of touch and clickbaiting.

The video under the original title can no longer be found on his YouTube channel.

Netizens find economy flights from Singapore to Europe

According to Simple Flying, Dan revealed that he was scheduled to fly from Bali to Dubai, with a stopover in Singapore.

However, when airspace closures were announced, his journey was cut short in Singapore.

While Dan said there were no flights left to Europe, viewers were able to find economy flights, which led them to assume that the influencer was only considering premium cabins.

As such, they began to criticise him, pointing out that his preference for premium flights during such a time is out of touch.

Some also refuted the claim that he is “stranded” in Singapore, as he can take other open routes to Europe.

Additionally, some fans expressed disappointment, saying that the content creator had changed since gaining fame.

YouTuber allegedly edits video and changes its title

Following the backlash, the influencer has changed the video’s title to “Millions Of Travelers Are About To Be Stranded”.

A netizen also pointed out that its length had been cut from over 13 minutes to less than 12 minutes, claiming Dan had ommitted the part where he admitted not wanting to fly economy.

Dan has also addressed comments urging him to just fly economy.

He said there are barely any of such flights available within the next two weeks, and the few remaining economy seats are going for more than $1,500.

“I mentioned premium cabins because that’s what this channel usually covers,” he defended, adding:

The bigger point of this video, (sic) that global aviation capacity has been massively disrupted and millions of travelers, families, students will feel ripple effects.

