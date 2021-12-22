Weibo Netizen Says Yumi Overdosed On Pills & Rushed To Hospital

When rumours circulate the Internet and throw someone into the spotlight against their will, it can be brutal and be tough on one’s mental health.

Most recently, Singaporean singer Yumi Bai (孙雨), based in Taiwan as part of a pop duo named By2, was embroiled in Wang Leehom’s messy divorce when netizens speculated that she had an affair with the 45-year-old.

On Wednesday (22 Dec), a user on Weibo shared that Yumi had allegedly overdosed and was rushed to the hospital.

Source

The hashtag #网友曝Yumi吞药轻生, which translates to, “Netizen exposes Yumi for swallowing pills in suicide attempt”, started trending on the Chinese social media site.

This information has not been confirmed.

Yumi rushed to emergency resuscitation room of hospital

On Wednesday (22 Dec) at 9.30am, the netizen shared a post on Weibo, saying Yumi, 29, had taken pills and was rushed to the hospital to get her stomach pumped.

The netizen claims to be a close friend of Yumi, reported Taiwan News.

Accompanying the post was several pictures depicting the scene at the hospital, including this picture, supposedly of Yumi in a wheelchair.

Source

She was reportedly being treated in an Emergency Resuscitation Room.

Source

Pictures of hospital documents showed that her condition was rather severe, and she was admitted into the emergency department for critical care.

Source

The leaked document, which was censored, also revealed part of Yumi’s real name Peh Wei Ling, her age, and that the clinical diagnosis was drug poisoning.

In the post, the netizen also tagged Wang Leehom, saying that he knows best that Yumi did not interfere in his marriage.

They stressed that if anything happened to Yumi, they would not forgive him.

Yumi’s plight trending on Weibo

Shortly after the netizen shared the post, Yumi’s hashtag became the top trending topic on Weibo.

Source

Wang Leehom’s ex-wife, Lee Jinglei, was trending at number 4.

On a related note, the netizen’s username (做个小孩007) and Yumi (孙雨) were also trending at number 7 and 8 respectively.

Wang Leehom affair rumours

Yumi made headlines recently when netizens speculated that she had an affair with Wang Leehom during his marriage.

These rumours surfaced after Wang’s ex-wife Lee Jinglei alleged that Wang had been involved in multiple affairs with friends-with-benefits.

Subsequently, Yumi released her statement denying the allegations against her.

However, Lee refuted the statement and uploaded a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between Yumi and Wang.

Wishing Yumi a speedy recovery

While the hashtag may be trending, it’s best not to speculate the reasons behind Yumi’s hospitalisation for now.

Regardless, the Internet can be a terrifying place when people hide behind the shield of anonymity and publish targeted malicious comments.

Whether or not the rumours are true, no one should be driven to the point of taking their own life.

We sincerely hope Yumi is safe and that netizens can empathise with her predicament.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 做个小孩007 on Weibo.