Zika Virus Infects 3 People In Kovan, Residents There Advised To Monitor Health

Zika Virus Detected In 3 People In Kovan, 1 Of Them Has Been Hospitalised

Even though Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, it doesn’t mean Singapore is free from dangerous diseases.

To illustrate this, the Zika virus has made another comeback, after last being detected here in August 2022.

It has already infected three people in Kovan.

The authorities have advised people in the estate to monitor their health.

All 3 Zika Virus cases live or work in Kovan

In a joint news release on Friday (12 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Environment Agency (NEA) confirmed three cases of Zika in Singapore.

All three people either live or work in the Kovan area, they said.

Unfortunately, one of the three cases has been hospitalised, the statement said. That person is currently in stable condition.

The other two cases are recovering at home.

None of them are pregnant, MOH and NEA clarified.

2 cases detected this week

The NEA website has also revealed more details of the Zika cases.

One of them was detected on e-week 17, which corresponds to 23 to 29 Apr. The other two were found this week, which is e-week 19 (7 to 12 May).

Among the two cases uncovered this week, one was reported on Wednesday (10 May) and the other on Thursday (11 May).

Zika cluster located at The Bently Residences

The NEA also indicated that just one Zika cluster exists in Singapore so far.

That cluster is located around The Bently Residences.

This is an apartment building with the address 30 Kovan Road.

Two cases have been found there so far, though NEA has extended the boundary of the cluster to Highland Road and Upper Serangoon Road.

Doctors alerted to test Kovan residents with Zika Virus symptoms

MOH and NEA have stepped up precautionary control measures in light of the latest cluster.

This includes alerting doctors to be vigilant for patients with clinical symptoms compatible with Zika, and testing them accordingly,

This is especially if they reside or work in the Kovan area.

Kovan residents advised to monitor health

While there have been just three cases so far, this may not be the end of it. MOH and NEA warned that,

We cannot rule out that there are further cases, as most infected persons may display mild or no symptoms.

Thus, they advised Kovan residents to monitor their health, especially if they’re pregnant.

If they feel unwell with symptoms of Zika, they should seek medical attention and inform their doctors where they live and work.

Zika symptoms include fever & rashes

In case you’re wondering, the symptoms of Zika include:

fever rashes joint pain muscle pain headache conjunctivitis (red eyes)

However, many infected people don’t develop symptoms.

Pregnant women are especially vulnerable because Zika can cause microcephaly (i.e. a smaller head) in unborn babies, though this is rare.

Zika last reported in August 2022

While the Zika virus hasn’t been a major concern in Singapore yet, it has reared its head intermittently.

The last time it surfaced was in August 2022, when one case was reported sometime between 21 and 27 Aug.

As Zika is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, all Singaporeans should play their part to prevent further transmission by eradicating mosquito breeding habitats.

