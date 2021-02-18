10-Year-Old Dog Needs A Furever Home, Hoping For An Owner That Gives Cuddles & Tummy Rubs

Sometimes circumstances force pets back into shelters.

But fortunately, they get another opportunity to find a furever home, and we certainly hope this will be the case for this furkid.

A 10-year-old dog named Benji is looking for an adopter, according to a post by the animal welfare group Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) Singapore. He is a cross between a Jack Russell and a Miniature Pinscher.

Dog lovers will be happy to learn that he’s a trained doggo that will stay well-behaved by your side.

10-year-old dog is well-behaved

Benji is a well-trained 10-year-old dog. He understands basic commands like “come”, “sit”, and “wait” though he may still require reinforcement from time to time.

No need to fret about poop and pee in your home because he’s also pee-pad trained. However, he prefers to do his business on the grass.

If you love to walk in the park, then Benji is the ideal companion. Upon catching sight of his leash, he’ll twirl around in delight.

Potential owners are advised to check his condition during long walks because his tiny paws could get blistered. Do remember to give him time to adapt and increase the length of your walks little by little.

Benji craves affection

Animal lovers who want to give and receive affection will find that Benji ticks all the boxes.

This doggo has a fondness for humans and craves cuddles, hugs, and tummy rubs.

He can get along with other dogs so he’ll likely become BFFs if you have other pets. Though, it may take time for him to adjust to overly-friendly dogs.

If you’ve always wanted to snooze beside a canine, we learnt that Benji prefers to sleep with a human by his side and he may whine when he’s left alone.

Caring for Benji

Like most pets, Benji loves to receive treats though he could get picky from time to time.

According to SOSD, the key to training dogs is to remain calm. Hence, owners are advised not to raise their voices because it might trigger Benji’s aggression.

Experienced dog owners will know that getting your furniture ruined by your pet can be a hassle. Luckily, this won’t be a problem with this furkid because he doesn’t chew on things.

Instead, he prefers to carry his own dog bone around the house.

Families should note that Benji has not socialized with kids. While SSOD believes that he can get along with children, the kids must also be taught to approach him calmly.

Welcome Benji to your home

Keen adopters will be happy to learn that Benji seems easy to take care of.

Prior to adoption, do consider that he needs a lot of affection so if you’re interested, you might want to think about whether you can give him the attention he deserves.

Although caring for this well-trained dog seems simple, you must always dedicate time and effort for him.

If you’re up to the task, head to SOSD’s sign-up form and fill-up the necessary details. We sincerely hope that Benji ends up in a warm and loving home.

