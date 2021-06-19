4-Year-Old In China Accidentally Orders 100 Bowls Of Noodles

Despite growing up in the digital age, it might not be wise to completely entrust a mobile phone to a young kid.

Recently, a 4-year-old girl in Jilin City, China made headlines when she accidentally ordered 100 bowls of noodles online, amounting to almost S$300 (RMB 1,350).

Source

Despite deploying the entire household, 100 bowls of noodles were too many to finish and they ended up distributing the remaining 92 bowls to cleaners and seniors in the neighbourhood.

4-year-old orders 100 bowls of noodles by mistake

On Tuesday (15 Jun), a 4-year-old girl in Jilin City, China felt hungry and used her dad’s phone to order zha jiang mian — noodles with soybean meat paste.

However, the toddler accidentally pressed 2 extra ‘0’s when she was keying in the number of orders, reports NetEase News.

So what started out as one bowl of zha jiang mian escalated to 100 bowls, filling the living room floor and beyond.

Source

Apparently, when the dad saw delivery riders sending tens of bowls of noodles to his doorstep, he thought he’d won some prize.

Having been told otherwise, he quickly checked his phone and discovered to his horror, that he’d just spent S$300 (RMB 1,350) on noodles.

Took several trips to deliver all noodles to 13th floor

As the family lives on the 13th floor, it took the rider 7-8 trips to finish delivering the order, reports Sohu News.

Source

When asked how many bowls she intends to finish, the girl cheekily said “one” with a huge grin.

Source

Apparently, apart from the parents, the 4-year-old’s grandparents were also doing their best to help — albeit to no avail.

Source

Distributes noodles to cleaners & elderly

8 bowls of noodles later, the family decided to give the rest to those who may need them.

So the duo went out on the streets and told passersby that the noodles were free for all.

Source

It apparently didn’t take long till the 92 bowls of noodles went to those who need them, amongst them cleaners and the elderly.

Source

Hilarious hiccup with heartwarming ending

While ordering food online has become effortless for most, toddlers are evidently still new to the craft.

This episode, despite being a costly one, certainly is a cuteness overload.

Meanwhile, we’re heartened by the family’s kind gesture that has undoubtedly taught the girl a valuable lesson in life.

Featured image adapted from Sohu.