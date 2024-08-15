M’sian man owns 100 cats, rents lorry to move them

Malaysian man rents lorry to move 100 cats from Ipoh to Kedah

While pets are lovely companions to have around, we usually only have a few due to space constraints.

However, this seemingly does not apply to everyone, as a recent TikTok viral video viral showed a man in Malaysia owning 100 cats.

The video was taken by the owner’s neighbour as they were moving out.

The clip showed the owner’s determination to bring every single feline to their new home, going as far as to rent a lorry for them.

No cat left behind

The video starts with two cats sitting snugly in a basket attached to a motorbike.

The camera then zoomed out, revealing literal stacks of caged cats patiently waiting for their owner to load them onto the lorry.

According to the video’s caption, the cats’ owner rented a lorry to fit all 100 cats.

The caption also states that the owner was moving from Ipoh to Kedah, which is about 200km away.

Netizens coo at the heartwarming act

The video went viral on TikTok, garnering close to 150,000 views and over two thousand comments.

Many netizens praised the owner for their action, hailing them as a “true cat lover”.

Some were also impressed at how the owner was able to keep 100 cats, as they already have their hands full with fewer cats.

Also read: Landlord horrified after finding 29 cats in room, tenant said there’d only be 1

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.