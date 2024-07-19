Landlord horrified after finding 29 cats in room, tenant said there’d only be 1

Landlord in Thailand horrified after finding 29 cats in room

On Thursday (18 July), a landlord in Thailand proceeded to inspect one of his rooms which was emitting strange odours.

To his horror, he found 29 cats in the room.

Although the cats had left the room in a mess, the cat-loving landlord said the fluff balls were well-groomed and cared for.

When the tenant checked in the previous day, they said they’d only bring one cat with them.

The building only allows up to three cats per room.

However, when the room started emitting strong odours, the landlord decided to investigate with his staff.

To make matters worse, the felines had apparently defecated and urinated in the room.

In the clip he shared on TikTok, he advised the tenant to rent a house instead.

Based on the short video, the cats appeared well-behaved and taken well-taken care of.

Landlord moved cats to new space and appealed for help

In follow-up clips, the landlord relocated the cats from the small room to a larger space. He also left food for the cats and a fan to keep the space cool.

He took the opportunity to appeal for help with litterboxes, to which netizens responded in droves.

With help from viewers, the landlord set up multiple litterboxes and had enough food for the cats. Although the cats were initially nervous and huddled in a corner, some walked around to explore the space and eat the food.

The landlord said he wanted to question the tenant about the cats but said the latter was uncontactable.

Tenant agreed to pay for breaking rules

The landlord managed to get in touch with the tenant in the late hours of the night. The tenant clarified that they were renovating their house, so they wanted to relocate the cats until the work was complete.

While the renovation was initially expected to take one day, the tenant later learned that it would take a fair bit longer.

Speaking with the landlord, the tenant said they’d bring them to another property outside of Bangkok.

The tenant also agreed to pay the fees for breaking the rules.

