Eligible Households To Receive $100 Grocery Vouchers At Their Doorsteps

The long-drawn pandemic has been tough on many but it has especially impacted lower-income households.

To support them with household expenses, 160,000 Singaporeans will be receiving $100 worth of grocery vouchers in October.

Source

The vouchers will be delivered to eligible households throughout the next month. Deliveries begin on 2 Oct.

160,000 Singaporeans to receive $100 grocery vouchers

On Monday (27 Sep), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that $100 grocery vouchers will be given to 160,000 eligible Singaporeans in October.

Here are the eligibility criteria:

Singaporean aged 21 and above

Living in 1-room or 2-room HDB flats

Having ownership of not more than 1 property

Recipients will be able to use these vouchers at most major supermarkets. This includes Giant, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, and Sheng Siong Supermarket.

Deliveries begin 2 Oct

The grocery vouchers will be delivered to the doorstep of eligible recipients via registered mail starting from 2 Oct.

Deliveries will be made every Saturday throughout the month based on neighbourhoods.

If no one is home to receive the vouchers upon the 1st delivery, a 2nd delivery attempt will be made on a weekday the following week.

Source

In the event that the 2nd delivery fails, the courier will leave a Delivery Notification Card at the flat.

Recipients can then collect their grocery vouchers at the specified post office within 10 working days.

Part of Care & Support Package

In total, the government has provided $63 million in assistance via the grocery voucher scheme.

This is part of the government’s Care and Support Package allocated at Budget 2020.

Last year, recipients received a total of $300 in grocery vouchers. These were delivered to letterboxes at HDB blocks.

Source

However, there were a series of thefts where perpetrators forcibly pried letterboxes open to get hold of the vouchers.

More information on the grocery vouchers can be found here.

Glad government continues to support Singapore households

While buying groceries might be an ordinary affair for many, it can be a heavy burden to households that struggle to put food on the table.

We’re glad the government is continuing to support such households through this tough economic climate.

As the pandemic drags on, hopefully, these vouchers will help alleviate some of these families’ financial stresses.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Unsplash.