104-year-old runner finishes 100m run in 32.92 seconds

When we think of centenarians, we don’t exactly picture them engaging in strenuous activities like participating in a race.

Sawang Janpram is clearly a notable exception.

The 104-year-old recently finished the men’s 100m run event in 32.92 seconds during the 6th National Senior Games in Thailand.

The event, also called the Muaong Ong Games, took place on Sunday (April 21) in the Ratchaburi Province.

Given his age, Mr Sawang’s achievement impressed netizens.

One commenter on Khaosod English’s Facebook post noted that most people don’t even reach that age, let alone be able to walk or stand.

Remarkably, this isn’t Mr Sawang’s first victory in a sporting event as he is a well-known senior Asian champion.

Asian champion in multiple events

Mr Sawang competes in several sports, including weight throw, discus throw, javelin throw, and the 100m run.

Despite being the oldest competitor at the 22nd Asia Masters Athletics Championships in the Philippines last year, he won gold medals in all four categories.

Furthermore, Mr Sawang has clinched medals in the National Master Sports events in Thailand and the World Championships held in China, Singapore, and Malaysia.

According to The Nation Thailand, he was set to compete in Finland but couldn’t obtain travel insurance due to his age, being over 100 years old.

Took up sports at age 97

A retired school director from Rayong Province, Mr Sawang began pursuing sports at the age of 97.

His daughter, Siripan Janpram, revealed that Mr Sawang started exercising after seeing his friend fall ill and become bedridden.

“He didn’t want to end up like him,” she explained.

Despite starting late, Mr Sawang won three medals during his debut tournament.

“Going out for exercise and tournaments makes me feel happy and refreshed,” the 104-year-old runner told BBC World Service. “And I get to make new friends.”

Also read: 78-year-old S’porean grandmother does pull-ups & lifts weights to stay healthy

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod English on Facebook and MGR Online.