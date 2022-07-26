S’pore Reports 10th Monkeypox Case On 26 Jul, A 28-Year-Old Who Returned From Canada

Singapore Confirms 10th Monkeypox Case On 26 Jul

On Tuesday (26 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed another case of monkeypox infection.

He is a 28-year-old Taiwanese man who lives in Singapore. He recently returned from Canada, which makes him an imported case.

Singapore has now detected a total of 10 monkeypox infections.

10th monkeypox warded at NCID, now in stable condition

According to MOH, the patient tested positive for the virus today.

He started having a fever, headache, pain in the anal region, and muscle aches four days ago, on 22 Jul.

The aches soon turned into a rash at the area surrounding the anus.

He sought medical care on Tuesday (26 Jul) and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where he tested positive.

Fortunately, as with most Singapore patients so far, his condition is currently stable. In the meantime, contact tracing is ongoing.

Protect yourself against monkeypox, know what to look out for

The number of monkeypox cases in Singapore is expected to increase over the next few weeks as more are affected by this viral disease.

Statistics report that most patients are men who have sex with men.

If you are at risk, stay alert and avoid close physical contact with others with rashes resembling monkeypox.

Maintaining good personal hygiene is also crucial.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.