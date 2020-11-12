11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Murdered By Biological Mother And Stepfather

Earlier this year, we reported about a pair who were charged for murdering a 4-year-old girl.

Disturbingly, another such case has recently been brought before the courts.

On Thursday (12 Nov), a young couple – both 26 years old – were charged with the murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The male and female suspects are the girl’s stepfather and biological mother respectively.

11-year-old girl allegedly murdered at Jurong flat in early-November

According to TODAY, the 11-year-old girl was allegedly murdered at a Jurong flat sometime between 6-10 Nov.

The girl was reportedly unconscious when she was brought to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Tuesday (10 Nov) and was pronounced dead at around 12.40pm on the same day.

The couple was subsequently arrested for their suspected involvement in the case of the girl’s demise.

At the time of writing, it isn’t clear how the alleged murder took place.

Faces death penalty if found guilty

On Thursday (12 Nov), the couple appeared in court virtually and were officially charged with murder with common intention, reports The Straits Times.

During the hearing, the female suspect’s request to be set on bail was allegedly denied due to the nature of the alleged offence.

In light of this, both will remain in remand, while investigations are ongoing. They will return to court next Thursday (19 Nov).

If found guilty of the offence, the couple faces the death penalty.

Rest in peace, young one

It’s especially troubling to hear of such murder cases where the victims are so young and full of promise.

We hope the police will get to the bottom of this case and will bring to justice those who were involved.

Rest in peace, young one.

