Viral video shows 12 people allegedly living in S’pore HDB flat, police called

Woman allegedly counts 12 people living in HDB flat, gives them one hour to leave

A viral video has emerged showing a woman inspecting an HDB flat only to allegedly find 12 people living there.

The more than one minute-long clip was posted on real estate-themed TikTok account HomesinHD on Thursday (5 Sept) and has already gained 1.8 million views.

It starts with the woman, ostensibly a property agent, walking into the flat and finding three men already in the living room.

Counting three, she asked them whether there were any more people in the rooms.

She finds cabinet door missing, bedframe dismantled

As she checked the rooms, she found clothes hung on window grilles and a thin mattress propped up against the wall, along with a few belongings on the empty floors.

However, the cameraman told her that there was someone inside the toilet, judging from the shadow cast on the door.

In the kitchen, she questioned an occupant over a missing cabinet door, but he appeared not to be able to give her an answer.

In another room, she found a dismantled bedframe propped up against the wall and asked who was responsible for that.

Later, she noticed a mattress — the one that could have been on the now-dismantled bedframe — lodged behind the TV set.

Woman tells 12 people allegedly found in flat to leave

Eventually, a total of 12 people were allegedly found living in the flat, according to the caption on the post.

This prompted the woman to issue an ultimatum: They had to go, or she would call the police.

Talking firmly to a few of the men in the flat, she said she would give them one hour to pack their belongings and “get out”.

Failing which, she would call the police, she said.

Eventually, she apparently did call the police as the video ended with a shot of a police car below the block.

The video didn’t indicate where the video was shot.

Netizens divided over woman’s actions

In the comments, some netizens approved of the woman’s actions, saying she was a “great” agent.

However, others called her “horrible” in the way she treated the occupants as they were not illegal immigrants or criminals.

In particular, many felt that she was “inhumane” to have given them just one hour to leave.

One commenter pointed out that the flat was very clean considering it was allegedly being used for illegal subletting of tenants.

Larger flats allowed up to eight tenants only

According to the HDB and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), four-room or larger flats are allowed to house a maximum of up to eight unrelated persons.

This limit was increased from six for a period of three years from 1 Jan 2024 to 31 Dec 2026, HDB and URA said in a joint press release in December 2023.

HDB flat owners must seek HDB’s approval before the tenancy starts.

“The authorities will take strict enforcement action against any infringement of the occupancy cap,” they added, which may involve revocation of the authorisation to rent to up to eight unrelated persons.

