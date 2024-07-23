12-year-old girl in the US charged with murder for suffocating 8-year-old cousin over iPhone dispute

12-year-old girl charged with murder for suffocating 8-year-old cousin

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with murder after suffocating her 8-year-old cousin on 15 July in Humboldt, Tennessee in the United States.

According to the victim’s mother, Rayana Smith, the two girls had an argument over an iPhone, resulting in the crime, reported the US Sun, citing Fox affiliate WXIN.

The murder was caught on a security camera inside the bedroom the two girls shared.

Suffocated cousin with a bedding

The chilling video reportedly showed the 12-year-old using bedding to suffocate her younger cousin, who was sleeping on the top bunk of their shared bunk bed.

After committing the crime, the 12-year old “cleaned up the victim and repositioned her body”, stated a Facebook post by the Office of the District Attorney General of the 28th Judicial District on 19 July.

As such, the Humboldt Police Department filed a Petition of Delinquency charging the juvenile with first-degree murder. She will also be charged with tampering with evidence.

“I consider this to be one of the most disturbing violent acts committed by either an adult or juvenile that my office has prosecuted,” District Attorney General Frederick Agee wrote.

He also said neither the victim nor the suspect were residents of Humboldt. They were visiting family at the time of the incident.

12-year-old girl to be tried as an adult

Due to the “horrendous nature” of the crime, Mr Agee announced that his office is petitioning Juvenile Judge Mark Johnson to transfer the girl, who is turning 13 this month, to Circuit Court to be tried as an adult.

This would allow for the possibility of a longer sentence, whether through incarceration or supervision with court-ordered conditions.

Under Tennessee law, the Juvenile Court loses jurisdiction once a juvenile turns 19, meaning the individual would no longer be subject to detention, supervision, or court-ordered mental health treatment.

The victim’s mother has created a GoFundMe to help fund her daughter’s funeral service.

