Thai police arrest more than 120 men in underwear at exclusive drug-fuelled party in hotel suite

Police raid hotel suite, arrest over 120 men in underwear at drug-fuelled party

In the early hours of Sunday (8 Dec), police in Thailand raided a hotel suite in Bangkok and arrested over 120 men, all wearing only their underwear, at a drug-fuelled party.

According to Thai PBS, 66 of the party-goers tested positive for drugs, and 31 were found in possession of narcotics.

Thong Lo police chief Pansa Amarapitak said authorities had been alerted to the party by a tip-off about drug use inside a hotel suite.

A similar event had been held in the same suite on Friday night (6 Dec), he added.

Ecstasy & ketamine seized from hotel suite

When authorities learned the party was an exclusive invite-only affair, they attempted to infiltrate the social media group organising it, but their requests for invitations were denied.

However, when police were notified that around 100 men had entered room 2001 on the 20th floor of the S3 Hotel at 1am on Sunday, they moved quickly to take action.

Police arrested 124 individuals, including both Thai and foreign nationals, in their underwear, along with two or three women.

Authorities also seized ecstasy and ketamine from the hotel suite.

Exclusive party with celebrities & beauty clinic administrators

According to Matichon, the party was attended by actors, former beauty clinic administrators, doctors, and professors, with many of the men identifying as gay.

The hotel suite, which costs around 32,000 baht (around S$1,300) per night, is designed for six guests and offers a view of the Bangkok skyline, along with a private pool, sauna, and mini-bar.

When the raid took place, the party-goers were eating and drinking in the suite’s living room.

The police chief also revealed that the group had partied at another location before arriving at the hotel.

Police testing found that 66 of the attendees had consumed drugs.

One man was identified as a potential organiser as he was in possession of a large amount of drugs and a QR code linked to payments.

A total of 27 party-goers who tested negative for drugs were released.

