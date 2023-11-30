Man Tries Smuggling 130kg Of Frozen Meat From S’pore To M’sia, Gets Caught At Johor Checkpoint

Man Smuggles 130kg Of Frozen Meat From Singapore

Now and again, we see people attempting to smuggle various illicit goods across the Causeway. One man attempted to sneak a whopping 130kg of frozen meat to Johor in his car.

Officers at the Johor Bahru checkpoint stopped and searched his car.

They found 12 boxes of frozen pork totalling 120kg, and 1 box holding 10kg of frozen beef.

Authorities arrested the driver as he had no import permit or certificate.

Sin Chew Daily News reported that the incident took place on 29 Nov, at around 7.30pm.

The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) stopped a car entering Johor from Singapore.

Officials searched the car and found contraband on board.

Instead of drugs or the like, the 36-year-old driver tried to illegally smuggle an industrial freezer’s worth of frozen meat to Malaysia.

Photos provided by MAQIS showed the boot of the car filled with numerous boxes wrapped in black garbage bags. Clearly, the least suspicious cargo.

The authorities opened the roof cargo box to find even more garbage bags.

Driver possessed no valid permit or certificate

A search of the boxes revealed numerous packs of frozen meat, all wrapped in plastic.

All in all, the checkpoint officers found 12 boxes of frozen pork, totalling 120kg. They also found one 10kg box of frozen beef.

In total, the driver attempted to smuggle 130kg of meat, which is rather much for a single person.

The meat supply was worth RM2000, or around S$570.

According to Malaysian law, the importation of animal products requires an issued permit, license, or certificate. As the driver did not have any of these, MAQIS arrested him and seized the meat.

If found guilty, the court can sentence him to a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$28,586) or up to six years’ jail, or even both.

We’ll see what fate he meats.

Last year, a man smuggled 226kg of frozen products into Singapore.

