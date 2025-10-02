15 people facing charges for involvement in scams linked to S$8.8M in losses

15 people to be charged for suspected involvement in scams, gave bank accounts & Singpass details to criminals

Fifteen people will be charged in court for their suspected involvement in multiple scams that resulted in victims losing more than S$8.8 million.

According to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (30 Sept), the group of 12 men and three women is believed to have taken part in at least seven types of scams.

Suspects linked to at least seven different scam types

The scams included Government Officials Impersonation scams (GOIS), Bank Officer Impersonation Scams (BOIS), Friend Impersonation Scams (FIS), job scams, E-commerce scams, fake buyer scams, and loan scams.

For their alleged roles, the suspects face charges related to scam-linked money mule activities, such as cheating, abetment to cheating, and other offences.

Investigations found that the 15 individuals had allegedly sold or given away their bank accounts and Singpass details, effectively enabling overseas syndicates to commit money laundering.

Some had even opened multiple bank accounts and passed the credentials to strangers, while others handed over their Singpass logins, allowing syndicates to misuse their identities to set up accounts.

In one case, a suspect reportedly helped syndicates by making ATM cash withdrawals from multiple accounts.

Police issue stern warning to public

The SPF reminded the public to “always reject seemingly attractive money-making opportunities” that involve the use of their bank accounts or Singpass.

Using your personal bank accounts to receive and transfer money for others was also warned against.

They added that anyone caught facilitating such crimes — knowingly or not — would be held accountable.

Also read: At least 384 Government impersonation scams in S’pore since June 2025, over S$20M lost

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the SPF and MustShareNews.