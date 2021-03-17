9 Covid-19 Cases On 17 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said as of 12pm on Wednesday (17 Mar), there are 9 new Covid-19 cases.

All of these cases are imported.

There are no new community infections today, as well as in workers’ dormitories.

9 Covid-19 cases on 17 Mar, all imported

MOH said that today’s cases are imported.

They were either already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will provide additional details about today’s cases at night.

At least $2,000 payouts for those who suffer vaccine side effects

On 16 Mar, MOH announced that those hospitalised as a result of serious side effects from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine will be entitled to a one-off payout.

This payout has 3 tiers, and begins at $2,000 for those who require hospitalisation.

The payout is not meant to offset hospitalisation bills, MOH said.

It recommends that those who are eligible to get the vaccine should do so, so as to protect not only themselves but also their loved ones and those around them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.