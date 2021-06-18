Singapore Confirms 16 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Jun
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (18 Jun).
14 are within the local community, of which 4 are currently unlinked. 10 others comprise 5 who were already on quarantine, while the remaining 5 were detected through surveillance.
There are also 2 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).
Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,382.
This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.
Featured image by MS News.