Singapore Confirms 16 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (18 Jun).

14 are within the local community, of which 4 are currently unlinked. 10 others comprise 5 who were already on quarantine, while the remaining 5 were detected through surveillance.

There are also 2 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,382.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

