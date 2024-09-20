3 19-year-olds arrested for suspected drug offences during CNB operation across north-east S’pore

3 19-year-olds arrested for suspected drug offences found with drugs worth S$78K

Earlier this week, three 19-year-olds were arrested for suspected drug offences.

They were nabbed as part of drug raids conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in three residential units in Singapore’s north-east.

2 19-year-olds nabbed in Sengkang, drug paraphernalia found

In a news release on Friday (20 Sept), the CNB said an anti-drug operation was conducted in the early evening of Wednesday (18 Sept).

It took place at a residential unit in the vicinity of Rivervale Walk in Sengkang.

There, two 19-year-olds, a man and a woman, were arrested.

In the man’s bedroom, officers found various drug paraphernalia, including a digital weighing scale.

Drugs found in Hougang unit rented by man

The duo were subsequently led to another unit in a private residential estate in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 7.

This unit was rented by the man.

There, CNB found about 486g of ‘Ice’ and 695g of cannabis after a search.

3rd 19-year-old nabbed with cash in Serangoon North

In a third operation, CNB raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Serangoon North Avenue 3.

A third 19-year-old, a man, was arrested in a bedroom there.

Also in the bedroom was about 24g of ‘Ice’, various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to S$11,400.

3 19-year-olds are S’poreans, suspected drug activities under probe

All three 19-year-old are Singaporeans, CNB said.

Investigations into their drug activities are ongoing.

The drugs seized in the operation are worth an estimated S$78,000 in total.

They could potentially feed the addiction of 390 abusers for a week.

Death penalty for trafficking more than 500g of cannabis

CNB said it’s an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 to traffic, offer to traffic or do/offer to do any preparatory act for the purpose of trafficking a controlled drug.

Offenders may face the death penalty when convicted of trafficking:

more than 250g of methamphetamine, or

more than 500g of cannabis

Disheartening to see more teenagers arrested in drug bust: CNB

CNB’s Senior Assistant Commissioner Sng Chern Hong, who is Deputy Director of Policy & Administration, noted that it was “disheartening” to see more teenagers arrested in another CNB drug bust.

Not just young lives are being destroyed by drugs, but their families and loved ones are becoming victims, he said, adding:

We cannot but again emphasise, that parents need to join us in efforts to educate the young on the harms of drugs and its destructive effects on families and society. Let’s start the conversation now, before it is too late.”

