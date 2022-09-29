Youth Stops 2 Men From Fighting At Funan Mall, Tells Them ‘Everything Will Be Fine’

2 Men Argue At Funan Mall, Youth Prevents Further Escalation

When an altercation happens in public, most people are afraid to intervene for fear of putting themselves in harm’s way.

So when videos of such incidents go viral, some might feel compelled to ask the original posters why they chose to be the bystander instead.

Not for a man called Marc Yang, who not only captured an argument between two men at Funan Mall but also prevented the spat from escalating further.

The footage was posted to TikTok on 23 Sep. It has since gone viral, amassing over 306,400 views and over 22,000 likes.

In the comments, netizens praised him, saying the situation was well-handled.

Men argue loudly at Funan Mall as OP passes by

The video shows an elderly man hurling Hokkien vulgarities at another who appears to be wearing a security uniform.

The latter seems to be avoiding the man as he uses his phone and tries to walk away from the confrontation.

When the elderly man persistently follows him, Mr Yang immediately runs forward to stop him.

Speaking in Mandarin, he places his hand on the man’s shoulder, telling him to calm down and asking why he was picking a fight.

The elderly man rebuts him by saying he wasn’t picking a fight because the other party was allegedly unreasonable.

“Eh, this is a shopping mall leh. But he said it is his house,” the man explains.

Mr Yang continues to calm him down. “It’s okay, it’s okay. Everything is going to be fine, okay?” The elderly man turns around and walks off as if realising his folly.

Tried his best as he didn’t want anybody to get hurt

Speaking to MS News, Mr Yang said he had ended a meeting with his friend and was headed home when he heard the commotion.

“While I was making my way back home, I saw two people quarrelling. My first instinct was to take out my phone to video as evidence to protect other people’s and my safety,” he said.

Mr Yang added that he saw the uncle acting aggressively and shouting at the other man. Meanwhile, the other man tried to walk faster and away from his aggressor.

“When I saw the uncle trying to grab the guy’s shirt, I went ahead to stop them in case it became a physical fight. I tried my best to stop the fight because I don’t want anybody to be hurt,” he said, adding that most Singaporeans would likely ignore the duo and walk on.

Netizens salute Mr Yang for his bravery

Most netizens had positive things to say about Mr Yang’s actions.

This person said it was good to finally see someone filming and making an effort to stop a fight in public.

Meanwhile, this user had mad respect for Mr Yang when she heard his voice break after telling the old man, “It’s okay.”

Another user was similarly in awe of Mr Yang’s main-character moment in real life.

Good on you, Mr Yang.

Featured image adapted from @macyang6 on TikTok.