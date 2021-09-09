2 Men Pulled Apart By Other Patrons After Fighting Over Seats At Bedok North Hawker Centre

To prevent patrons from dining in group sizes larger than what’s permitted, some seats at our familiar hawker centres have been covered with safety netting.

Though this helped to prevent safety measure breaches, it also drastically reduced the number of seats available at these dining institutions.

On Wednesday (8 Sep), a video started circulating on social media showing 2 men fighting for seats at a hawker centre in Bedok North.

Thankfully, other patrons managed to pull the pair apart before they managed to land serious punches on each other.

2 men fight over seats at hawker centre in Bedok

On Wednesday (8 Sep), a video was posted on social media showing 2 men fighting over a seat at a hawker centre.

At the start of the video, a man in white was seen standing on one of the chairs with his arms akimbo while arguing with 2 other men standing beside the table.

Though the men were shouting loudly, it was hard to make out what they were saying due to their muffled voices.

At one point, the man standing on the chair was seen moving a cup on the table.

Argument between 2 men escalates into fight

At the 30-second mark, it seemed the man standing on the chair uttered an expletive.

The man in grey, who was beside the table, did not seem to take it well, turned aggressive and tried to pull the man down.

The pair started throwing punches at each other for a few seconds before being stopped by other patrons.

Amidst the chaos, a woman standing nearby fell on the floor.

Other patrons try to stop the fight at the hawker centre

Several patrons tried to pull the man in white standing on the table down to stop the fight. Others who were standing away also shouted for them to stop.

One even mentioned the police was coming, in hopes that the 2 men would stop fighting.

As the fight started to de-escalate, the patrons proceeded to help the fallen woman onto a chair nearby.

Occurred at market in Bedok North

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the brawl took place at Block 538 Bedok North Market and Food Centre on 8 Aug at about 11.20am.

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper, a stallholder confirmed that the 2 men started fighting after one of them muttered a vulgarity.

Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of the fight.

Don’t need to get physical

While the safety nettings might make it harder to find seats at hawker centres, there’s absolutely no need to get physical.

If waiting for seats is something you detest, consider avoiding peak hours when there are more patrons at these food centres.

