Couple seen riding 2-seater ‘PMA’ in S’pore, purportedly costs S$880 on Taobao

Netizen wonders how much it costs to ship 2-seater ‘PMA’ to S’pore

A netizen who posted a photo of a couple riding a “personal mobility aid (PMA)” with two seats has claimed that it can be bought for less than S$800 on Taobao.

The user named Akira Heng shared the image in Complaint Singapore on Facebook on Thursday (3 July), without specifying where and when it was taken.

It depicted a man wearing a Grab long-sleeved top riding the device while a woman sat in the seat behind him.

They appeared to be on a pavement, waiting to cross the road in an HDB estate.

2-seater ‘PMA’ available on Taobao

Also sharing a Taobao screenshot, Mr Heng claimed the same “PMA” could be purchased on the Chinese e-commerce site for a minimum of S$880.

However, this does not include shipping to Singapore, he said.

He expressed curiosity about how much the shipping would cost, given that there was no shipping option available at checkout, with the site prompting him to contact the seller.

He also wondered whether such an item, which is not only large but illegal, would clear Singapore Customs.

Netizens say device is illegal

In the comments, some netizens stated the obvious — that such a device is not legal for use in Singapore.

As such, one user was confused at how such an item could even be brought into the country.

Other commenters expected difficulties in getting it into the lift and the MRT.

One quipped that the “PMA” was more like a car and should require a Certificate Of Entitlement.

Another netizen expressed concern about whether its battery was compliant and if it would catch fire or explode.

A 2-seater device is not a PMA: LTA

According to the Land Transport Authority, the Active Mobility Act (AMA) defines PMAs as wheelchairs, motorised wheelchairs or mobility scooters which are designed to carry an individual who is unable to walk or has walking difficulties.

PMAs have only one seat, so devices with multiple seats are not considered mobility scooters, according to the AMAs.

In March, it was announced that from early next year, only those with genuine medical needs will be allowed to use mobility scooters as PMAs. Riders must also be medically certified.

Additionally, the dimension restrictions for PMAs used on public paths will be the same as for PMAs used on public transport.

Thus, they will need to have a maximum length of 120cm, width of 70cm, height of 150cm and laden weight of 300kg.

In May, LTA told MS News that all motor vehicles must meet vehicle approval and registration requirements before they can be used on roads.

Under Singapore law, unauthorised vehicles — even if used on public paths or in off-road areas — may still be subject to regulations and enforcement action, it added.

Featured image adapted from Akira Heng via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.