PMA users must be medically certified from Q1 2026, speed limit will also be lowered

PMA riders to be medically certified, only those with genuine medical needs allowed

From early next year, only those with genuine medical needs will be allowed to use mobility scooters as personal mobility aids (PMA), with riders to be medically certified.

This was announced in Parliament on Tuesday (5 March) by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng.

New rules implemented from Q1 2026, exact timeline to be confirmed

Speaking during the Committee of Supply debate for the Ministry of Transport (MOT), Mr Baey said the ministry had accepted recommendations from the Active Mobility Advisory Panel which were made last December.

The new rules would be implemented from the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, he added.

The exact timeline will depend on when legislation can be amended through Parliament “later this year”, he explained, adding:

We will provide sufficient transition time for users and other stakeholders.

New test for PMA users to get medically certified from Q4 2025

Under the new rules, only users with certified medical needs or walking difficulties will be allowed to use mobility scooters.

Those with PMAs subsidised under the Assistive Technology Fund (ATF) and the Seniors’ Mobility and Enabling Fund (SMF) will be automatically certified without needing to get additional certification.

All others must undergo a new test called an Assessment for Mobility Scooter (AMS) from Q4 2025.

This includes first-time purchasers of subsidised PMAs under ATF and SMF after AMS has commenced.

Mr Baey advised users not to approach healthcare professionals to obtain medical certification yet, but wait for more details to be released in the third quarter of this year.

PMA speed limit to be lowered to 6 kmh

Another new rule will see the speed limit of motorised PMAs (i.e. mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs) lowered to 6 kmh, from the current 10 kmh.

This is “the same speed as a brisk walker”, Mr Baey noted, saying:

So that is a reasonable top speed allowable since PMAs are meant for those with walking difficulties.

Genuine PMA users may continue to use their existing PMAs until the end of 2028 as long as they travel at up to 6 kmh.

PMA dimension restrictions to be same for public paths & transport

Additionally, the dimension restrictions for PMAs used on public paths will be the same as for PMAs used on public transport.

Thus, they will need to have a maximum length of 120cm, width of 70cm, height of 150cm and laden weight of 300kg.

Users with proof that they medically require PMAs larger than these restrictions will be exempted.

It will be an offence to display, advertise and sell PMAs that exceed these dimension limits, or have speed limits above 6 kmh.

New reules to address misuse of PMAs

The new rules are meant to address public concern over PMAs being misused by able-bodied individuals.

Speeding and overly large PMAs have also caused “anxiety and concern”, Mr Baey said, as they compromise the safety of other path users, especially young children and seniors.

However, they also aim to remain inclusive to those in genuine need of mobility aids, MOT said, adding:

We encourage all users to share our paths safely and graciously. We will continue to raise awareness of the upcoming rules for PMAs through public education efforts.

