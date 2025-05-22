‘Tuk tuk’ convoy spotted at Lim Chu Kang cemetery, LTA seizes vehicles in crackdown

Authorities seize ‘tuk tuk’ vehicles after convoy seen at Lim Chu Kang cemetery

An illegal fleet of electric “tuk tuk” vehicles was recently spotted at Lim Chu Kang cemetery, sparking public concern and a swift crackdown by authorities.

Several unlicensed electric three-wheelers — resembling Thailand’s iconic “tuk tuks” — were recently seen parked near the Lim Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery, prompting reports to Shin Min Daily News. Authorities have since seized the vehicles following a tip-off.

Electric ‘tuk tuks’ spotted without license plates

Photos submitted by the public showed the compact vehicles parked along roadsides and in parking lots near the cemetery. Unlike legal vehicles, these had no number plates and appeared to be unregistered.

Concerned citizens said the three-wheelers, which can move at considerable speeds, might endanger pedestrians, especially if ridden recklessly in an area often visited by grieving families.

When Shin Min reporters visited on 13 May, they counted at least four or five such vehicles in the area.

Cemetery workers shared that these belonged to labourers doing odd jobs, like grave maintenance and tombstone installation.

Vehicles started appearing in 2020

Cemetery worker Mr Rosli (name transliterated), 66, who has worked at the cemetery for years, said these vehicles started appearing in 2020.

“There are often workers building tombstones at the cemetery. To save on truck costs, some use these vehicles to transport construction materials.”

He added that most of the electric three-wheelers are used only within the cemetery grounds.

One such rider, Mr Saleh (name transliterated), 60, told reporters he bought his electric vehicle three years ago.

A long-time resident of the area, he does odd jobs at the cemetery, including landscaping and grave-cleaning work.

His father and brothers also worked at the cemetery previously.

“I bought this electric vehicle three years ago and usually park it inside the cemetery,” Mr Saleh explained. “I don’t drive it outside. Other workers have similar ones, and I haven’t received any complaints so far.”

Mr Saleh claimed he never drove it outside the cemetery and has never received complaints, though he admitted there are around 10 similar vehicles used by other workers.

LTA seizes unauthorised vehicles for investigation

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed with MS News that it had taken enforcement action and seized the vehicles for investigation, as they are not permitted for use.

An LTA spokesperson said: “All motor vehicles must meet vehicle approval and registration requirements before they can be used on roads.”

Under Singapore law, unauthorised vehicles — even if used on public paths or in off-road areas — may still be subject to regulations and enforcement action.

‘Tuk tuks’ imported from China for S$3,800

Mr Saleh revealed that he had bought his “Tuk Tuk” from China through a bicycle shop in Bukit Batok, paying around S$3,800.

“If it’s cloudy and there’s no sunlight, a backup battery can also be used,” he explained, noting that the vehicle is electric and solar-powered. “One battery can last for three to four days.”

He also pointed out that there should be about 10 similar electric vehicles in the cemetery, and he believes they were all imported from China.

Authorities have not confirmed whether further action will be taken against the users or importers, but investigations are ongoing.

