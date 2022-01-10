2 Winners Split Group 1 Prize Of $10.7M After Draw On 10 Jan

We’re now weeks away from Chinese New Year (CNY), so many Singaporeans were praying for a huat way to start the festivities.

The best way to do that, of course, is to become an instant millionaire in the TOTO jackpot prize.

After long queues islandwide, 2 lucky punters have emerged as the winners this time round, each winning a cool sum of $5.36 million.

They bought their golden tickets at Singapore Pools outlets in Tampines Mall and Orchard Plaza.

Group 1 prize was $10.7M

The latest draw took place at 6.30pm on Monday (10 Jan), for a Group 1 prize of $10,713,876.

The winning numbers ended up being 8, 11, 17, 21, 30 and 44, with an additional number of 48.

As 2 people managed to crack the winning formula, they will split the prize 50-50.

Thus, each of them gets $5,356,938.

Prize had snowballed from 7 Jan

Singaporeans may have had higher hopes this round after nobody won the draw last Friday (7 Jan), where the Group 1 prize was $5 million.

The top prize thus snowballed to an estimated $8.6 million.

Long queues islandwide

Faced with the prospect of winning that much moolah, Singaporeans queued up at Singapore Pools outlets and authorised retailers all over the island.

The queues didn’t appear just on Monday, but over the weekend as well. A queue of about 50 people was seen at Northpoint City in Yishun on Sunday (9 Jan).

Other FairPrice outlets also saw snaking queues over the weekend.

2 outlets sold winning tickets

However, 2 outlets had the rub of the green this time round.

According to Singapore Pools, 1 was in the FairPrice at Tampines Mall.

This ticket was produced by 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry.

The other 1 was Cheng Tai Boon Beng, an authorised retailer in Orchard Plaza.

This ticket was 1 Ordinary Entry.

Gamble responsibly within your means

Congratulations to the 2 winners of the latest Toto jackpot.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones this time around, we wish you all the best for the next one on Thursday (13 Jan), which has a $1 million jackpot.

That said, while it can be fun to try your luck every now and then, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

