2 Punters Win $10.6 Million Toto Prize Pool On 18 Oct, Getting $5,311,505 Each

Many Singaporeans try their luck at Toto as they seek to turn their lofty dreams of instantly becoming a millionaire into a reality.

For 2 punters, that dream recently became a reality as they won the 1st prize on Monday (18 Oct), sharing the huge $10.6 million prize pool.

The lucky individuals reportedly purchased their tickets at the Singapore Pools outlets at Block 253 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5.

Toto 1st prize pool of $10.6 million won by 2 punters

On Monday (18 Oct), Singapore Pools announced that 2 punters have won the 1st prize Toto jackpot of $10.6 million.

Source

The winning numbers turned out to be 5, 23, 24, 27, 44, 49.

Both punters placed their bets using the QuickPick System 7 Entry which essentially picks 7 numbers at random for $7.

Each winner walked away with a whopping $5,311,505.

Winners bought tickets at Choa Chu Kang & Yishun outlets

Whenever Singapore Pools announces big winners, the public will naturally wonder where they bought their tickets.

For this round, the 2 huat outlets the winners had bought their tickets from were apparently at Choa Chu Kang and Yishun.

Specifically, the former is at Keat Hong Shopping Centre’s Prime Supermarket at Block 253 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1.

Source

The other winning ticket was bought at the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 101 Yishun Ave 5.

Source

Gamble responsibly within your means

Congratulations to the winners for the latest Toto draw!

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones this time around, we wish you all the luck for the upcoming one happening tomorrow (21 Oct).

That said, while it can be fun to try your luck every now and then, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.