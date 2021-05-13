532,500 To Benefit From Top-Ups To Edusave Or Post-Secondary Education Account, Says MOF

Now that Covid-19 has threatened some schools, home-based learning (HBL) is essential to avoid disruption to students’ studies while ensuring their safety.

That’s partly why from Term 3, all secondary school and junior college (JC) students will undergo HBL at least twice a month.

However, this requires personal learning devices (PLD) that some families may not be able to afford.

To that end, young Singaporeans will get a $200 top-up to their Edusave accounts to help pay for these devices.

Eligible Singaporeans aged 7-20 will have the amount credited automatically into their education accounts by the end of May.

$200 in addition to Govt’s annual Edusave contribution

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of Education (MOE) revealed the timing of the top-up in a joint press statement on Wednesday (12 May).

They said the $200 will be in addition to the annual Edusave contribution by the Government.

The extra cash is part of the Household Support Package, which was announced by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Budget 2021 speech.

The $900 million package is aimed at providing families with additional support for their children’s education-related expenses.

532,500 Singaporeans to benefit

A total of 532,500 young Singaporeans aged from 7-20 will benefit from the amount, the ministries said.

They will get the $200 credited directly into their Edusave account or Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA), and don’t have to take any action.

Those eligible will also get letters in Jun, informing them that they’ve successfully received the sum.

Besides learning devices, the top-up can also be used to pay for approved fees and enrichment programmes.

To know more about the scheme, visit www.moe.gov.sg/financial-matters/edusave-account or www.moe.gov.sg/financial-matters/psea or call the MOE hotline at 6872 2220.

Top-up will help defray household expenses

In a Facebook post, the MOF also shared how the top-up will benefit households like that of siblings Aleesya and Dany.

The Teck Whye Secondary School students, who are in Sec 2 and Sec 1 respectively, have 4 other siblings, according to The Straits Times (ST).

As their father lost his previous job and now works as a deliveryman, the funds will help the family lessen their household expenses.

Aleeysa, 14, says the top-up has helped them manage the cost of purchasing PLDs.

She’s looking forward to receiving her PLD as she wants to be a nurse and is already watching videos and reading articles to improve her understanding of the profession.

All sec school students to have PDL by 2028

The $200 top-up will also help students get ready for the digital literacy programme that MOE plans to implement.

As part of this initiative, all secondary school students will have a PDL each by 2028.

As each student will have to buy their own device, the $200 top-up, as well as further subsidies for lower-income families, will relieve the costs.

Ensuring students don’t fall behind

As HBL becomes more necessary with every year, the extra cash will hopefully help every Singaporean family ensure their children don’t fall behind.

While nothing can beat face-to-face learning from a teacher, PLDs will hopefully help bridge the gap when that’s not possible.

Those who’re getting it, do spend the $200 wisely.

