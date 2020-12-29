Secondary School & JC Students To Get 2 Days Of HBL A Month From Term 3 In 2021

During ‘Circuit Breaker’, students and teachers were introduced to home-based learning (HBL) so lessons can go on uninterrupted when Singapore was severely hit by Covid-19.

Rather than waking up early to go to school, students could get used to the routine of attending classes and submitting homework online.

Now that we’re in Phase 3, HBL days won’t be entirely a thing of the past. In fact, it will soon be regular practice from 2021, even if Covid-19 was no longer a threat.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong made the announcement on Tuesday (29 Dec).

HBL for secondary school & JC students twice a month

According to The Straits Times, home-based learning will be held for students at least twice a month from term 3 in 2021.

The change, which is set to be regular practice, will apply to all secondary school and junior college (JC) students.

All secondary school students will also be getting digital learning devices, like a personal laptop or tablet, for lessons by next year as well.

As for primary school pupils, the Education Ministry will begin with a small-scale pilot in 5 primary schools instead.

Source

This would let authorities gain better understanding on how learning devices may impact schoolchildren.

HBL days will be less structured

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that students will have the time to pursue their own interests, apart from completing curriculum work.

Minister Wong said students can expect HBL days to be “less structured” compared to a normal day at school.

They will be introduced to a blended learning model, which aims to help students develop mindsets and habits to become “self-directed, passionate, and lifelong learners”.

This new model will see HBL making up for around 10% of curriculum time at secondary schools. As for JCs and Millennia Institute, it is 20%, cites CNA.

For those who require close supervision or doesn’t have a conducive learning environment at home, they may have the choice of going back to school.

Certain changes during Covid-19 will benefit society in the long run

As Singapore adjusts to life in a pandemic, it’s good that authorities have realised that some changes may benefit society in the long run.

Home-based learning is one of them, and students will get to have more time to rest and spend with their families to manage stress.

What do you think of the new practice for HBL? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.