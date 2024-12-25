6 major events in S’pore to look out for in 2025 from GE to SG60

Upcoming major events for Singapore in 2025

As 2024 draws to a close, Singapore can look back on a year of major events.

Mr Lawrence Wong took over as Prime Minister, former minister S Iswaran pleaded guilty to accepting gifts, and Max Maeder took home an Olympic bronze medal, just to name a few.

There’s little reason to think 2025 will be any less interesting for Singapore.

Here’s a handy list of some major events to look out for next year.

1. 60 years of independent Singapore, starting with islandwide fireworks

2025 marks another decade of Singapore’s independence, 60 years after separation from Malaysia in 1965.

The government has announced a year-long series of events in celebration of the SG60 milestone and kicking off the commemorations is ONE Countdown 2025.

Quite literally the first event of 2025, the upcoming celebrations — organised by 1,700 grassroots leaders and volunteers — will take place islandwide at 17 heartland locations from Boon Lay to Bedok.

Partygoers can enjoy music performances, carnival games, and delicious food, dependent on each individual neighbourhood.

The heartland locations will usher in 2025 with their very own fireworks display — but be sure to look up your neighbourhood party’s registration and ticket requirements beforehand.

Enjoyers of the classic Marina Bay New Year celebrations need not worry either.

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown will feature a 30-minute fireworks display to light up the night sky as the clock strikes 12.

As for the National Day Parade (NDP) itself, NDP 2025 will probably be our biggest yet, if the one in 2015 sets a precedent. It will be held in the Padang, just like SG50.

While the exact details are still unknown, we can at least expect a gargantuan fireworks display to finish up the night.

Fingers crossed that we’ll get SG60 commemorative notes too.

2. Lawrence Wong’s first General Election as PM

Singaporeans have long been discussing the timing of the next General Election (GE).

With 2024 drawing to a close, the GE is certainly occurring next year in 2025, though an actual date remains unconfirmed.

According to the Elections Department, the maximum duration for a Parliamentary term is five years from its first sitting. It will then be automatically dissolved by law.

A General Election must be held within three months of this dissolution.

The 14th and current Parliament of Singapore had its first session on 24 Aug 2020.

As such, the next GE should happen on 23 Nov 2025 at the latest.

GE2025 will see a significant milestone as Mr Lawrence Wong’s first election as Prime Minister (PM).

This will also be the first GE in 19 years not to have Mr Lee Hsien Loong at the helm of the PAP.

GE2020 saw the PAP’s vote share drop from 69.86% to 61.24%. As such, all eyes are on whether PM Wong can improve the PAP’s results.

He referred to the elections as high-stakes and acknowedged the possibility of losing contested GRCs.

3. 20,000 more COEs starting Feb 2025

Those gunning to own a vehicle will be in luck next year as there will be more Certificates of Entitlement (COE) up for grabs starting in February.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced its injection — the first in 20 years — in October.

According to LTA, the adjustment reflects recent trends in vehicle usage, the improved capabilities of ERP 2.0, and significant investments in Singapore’s public transport network.

The increased COE supply is good news for Singaporeans as it could translate to lower premiums.

Those interested can look forward to a whopping 20,000 more COEs across all vehicle categories that will be rolled out progressively from February.

4. Racial and Religious Harmony Month

Many in Singapore know of Racial Harmony Day, but what about Racial Harmony Month?

As it turns out, part of the announced SG60 events is the “Racial and Religious Harmony Month” (RRHM), organised by Harmony Circles.

It will take place in July 2025 and encompass Racial Harmony Day on 21 July.

According to the SG60 website, RRHM is set to be a “national-level event”.

There will also be localised community events for the whole family such as dialogues, carnivals, sports, and learning journeys.

Although this might seem like a special event for SG60, Harmony Circles has previously organised the RRHM in 2023 and 2024 as well.

The organisation collaborated with Singapore Sports Hub for its ‘Harmony Fest’ during RRHM 2024, which is likely making a return next year.

You can enjoy stage performances, local delicacies, and booth activities celebrating Singapore’s diversity.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the event announcement on the Harmony Circles Facebook page.

5. Budget 2025 & how to influence it

In February next year, the Minister for Finance will deliver a speech on Budget 2025.

The Budget is prepared for the financial year starting 1 April 2025 and includes the upcoming government revenue and expenditure estimates.

In Budget 2024, all households received an extra S$600 in CDC vouchers.

Economists predict Budget 2025 to be generous and “people-oriented”, focused on individual and working lives, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has called for the public to provide suggestions for Budget 2025.

In a media statement, the finance ministry provided a series of themed questions for the public’s feedback. These questions included:

How can we enhance our living environment to ensure that Singapore remains a home where we can live, work, and play in harmony?

How can we facilitate business creation and innovation, to cultivate new engines of growth?

How can we build a more family-friendly Singapore, and support parents through every stage of their parenthood journey?

Those interested in sharing feedback for Budget 2025 can do so through various channels, including a feedback form.

Individuals, organisations, and businesses are all welcome to give their views, from 2 Dec to 12 Jan 2025.

Members of the public can also physically attend a Listening Point to give feedback at One Raffles Place on 16 Jan 2025, between 11.30am to 2pm.

6. The most exciting concerts in 2025, from Seventeen to Mayday

Lastly, who can forget the stacked schedule of high-profile concerts that graced Singapore in 2024?

Among them were Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Jay Chou, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which even drew protests from our neighbouring countries over a regional exclusivity deal.

The bank accounts of Singaporean fans won’t be getting a break in 2025 either.

Legendary Taiwanese band Mayday announced a return concert on 11 and 12 Jan 2025, as part of their 25th Anniversary Tour.

K-pop fans can rejoice at the popular boy group Seventeen’s impending arrival on 25 and 26 Jan 2025.

The group added the second concert due to overwhelming demand in Singapore.

For those seeking a more digital style, Vocaloid artist Ado might be what they’re looking for.

The J-pop singer-songwriter is known only by her digital avatar and has been topping Japan’s charts with her music since she was 17.

Tickets for her Singapore concert on 21 May 2025 have already all sold out, but additional ticket releases may occur on Ticketmaster’s website.

Indie rock band Glass Animals, Singapore’s own Stefanie Sun, and piano virtuoso Yiruma are also among the many musicians that fans eagerly await in 2025.

Singapore’s tourism receipts came up to S$14.9 billion for the first six months of 2024, according to CNA.

In the coming year, the Singapore Tourism Board will continue to build an exciting calendar of leisure events, bringing a significant economic boost to the country.

