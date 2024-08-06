6 unforgettable NDPs & how NDP 2024 stands out

Unforgettable NDPs in Singapore history & new features for NDP 2024

Singapore’s annual National Day Parade (NDP) is a celebration of the country’s independence and serves as a constant reminder of how far we’ve come as a nation — NDP 2024 will be held on 9 Aug.

Each year has brought about new memories, some unforgettable in our history. Major milestones have included the opening of Marina Bay Sands, Singapore’s 50th birthday in 2015, and former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew making his last appearance.

And in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the NDP to restructure in a way it has not before, but Singaporeans far and wide celebrated from their homes regardless.

For NDP 2024, the Onward March will take place at the Padang for the very first time, and to commemorate the 40th year of Total Defence, the Dynamic Defence Display will simulate threats across the land, sea, air, cyber and civilian domains.

The epic display, which will showcase 40 assets, will involve multiple agencies including the Singapore Army, Republic of Singapore Navy, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Singapore Police Force (SPF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and PUB.

Here are some of the most unforgettable NDPs.

1. NDP 2006: Last parade at National Stadium

Between 1976 and 2006, the old National Stadium in Kallang hosted 18 NDPs.

It was, along with the Padang, a mainstay of many Singaporeans’ memories.

However, plans were made to rebuild the stadium in 2001, and a closing ceremony was held in 2007. The stadium was finally fully demolished in 2011.

As such, the last National Day Parade (NDP) held at the old National Stadium in 2006, on Singapore’s 41st birthday, was particularly poignant.

NDP 2006 was especially noteworthy as there were fireworks displays held at the start, middle and end of the celebrations.

The stadium closed on 30 June 2007, and was demolished between 2010 and 2011 to make way for the new Singapore Sports Hub.

2. NDP 2011: first NDP @ The Float with completed MBS

Though the NDP has been held at The Float, a temporary venue on water, since 2007, the 2011 NDP was the first one with the iconic Marina Bay Sands as its backdrop after the building’s construction was finished that year.

Heralded as the world’s largest floating stage, The Float quickly became a mainstay for its stunning backdrop of the Singapore skyline and included performances that utilised the unique floating stage.

The Float also showcased feats of technology — it had to accommodate 9,000 people, 200 tons of stage props, and three 30-ton vehicles, according to SG101.

Challenges also included designing seating gallery heights to fit with the Marina cityscape.

3. NDP 2015: SG50 celebration

NDP 2015 was notable for being the biggest in Singapore’s history, marking Singapore’s 50th birthday.

It was not only a reflection on the country’s journey since 1965, but also featured a moving tribute to former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, who died earlier that year aged 91.

NDP 2015 would be the first parade without the presence of Singapore’s founding prime minister, as he had attended every single one since 1966.

An empty seat was also reserved for the late Mr Lee that year.

Singapore’s Golden Jubilee Parade was held at the Padang and had what was then the largest fireworks display. It also featured a convoy of 177 war vehicles in a mobile column that returned after a five-year hiatus.

4. NDP 2020: first NDP split into two segments

The Covid-19 pandemic affected all major events, including the NDP. “Safe distancing” became a key phrase from 2020 onwards, and the NDP was no exception.

For the first time in history, the parade was livestreamed and featured a scaled-down audience. The celebrations were also split into two segments: a morning parade at the Padang and an evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre.

Promoting resilience amid the pandemic, the theme for NDP 2020 was “Together, A Stronger Singapore”, focusing on unity and resilience during challenging times.

During the parade’s morning segment, The Red Lions parachuted into the heartlands instead of the usual venue landing, paying tribute to frontline workers.

There was also a nationwide flag-raising ceremony with the National Anthem playing, held so Singaporeans could celebrate from home.

Meanwhile, the evening segment featured inspirational stories of Singaporeans during the pandemic.

Singaporeans were encouraged to participate from home by waving flags, signing pledge cards, and engaging in community activities. They could also light up their homes with their mobile phone torchlights during a “Light-Up Moment” segment.

5. NDP 1968: The one that rained

It has almost never rained during the NDP. However, this wasn’t the case on at least two occasions – in 1966 and 1968.

NDP 1968 was particularly noteworthy for its unexpected heavy downpour, creating challenging conditions for participants and spectators alike.

But despite the torrential rain, the parade continued, with participants showing “remarkable discipline, determination and resilience”, according to a participant from back then, Mr Joachim Sim Khim Huang.

Students and other performers, including future Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, carried on with their routines despite being drenched.

As Mr Sim wrote in 2020 about his experience as a Secondary 3 student participating in the parade: “We were all drenched beyond our skin, but the show must go on.”

“By the time it was our group’s turn to perform, we were thoroughly soaked in rain,” he added.

“In one sequence, we had to lie on our stomachs on puddles of water. Did we flinch? We did not. National pride had ignited the fire in our bellies.”

Mr Sim noted: “Did we feel the cold? Yes, we did, but it did not stop us from completing our task.”

Then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and other officials such as former President Yusof Ishak stood their ground on the steps of City Hall, watching the parade with pride.

6. NDP 2014: LKY’s last appearance

The last NDP attended by former PM Lee Kuan Yew was in 2014. He had been in poor health since 2013 and many wondered if he would attend.

But attend Mr Lee did — the Floating Platform erupted in applause when he arrived, waving a Singapore flag.

Mr Lee was well enough to take a selfie with MPs, including Former Minister of State Teo Ser Luck, then-Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, and then-Senior Minister of State for Education Indranee Rajah.

Special features for NDP 2024, including march into stands

NDP 2024 is, too, shaping up to be an unforgettable one. For starters, this will be the first time President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be attending the parade in their new roles.

This year’s NDP will also introduce the Onward March at the Padang for the first time — where audience members will get up close and personal with the contingents marching onto and through the spectator stands.

The march will involve 16 supporting contingents from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), SPF, and SCDF, as well as volunteer and youth uniformed groups.

“It aims to rally the audience to cheer on our military and civil defence personnel and support them for what they do,” said the NDP committee in a fact sheet.

‘The Onward March also underscores that the defence of Singapore relies not only on uniformed personnel but also citizens’ collective responsibility and vigilance.”

As mentioned, the Total Defence Dynamic Defence Display will show how everyone has a part to play in the different pillars of Total Defence through an exhilarating live-action sequence enhanced with multimedia footage.

The sea portion will be held in the waters off Marina Bay and feature a high-speed boat chase.

Following that, audiences will be treated to an enchanting show segment that will feature three original compositions, three moving short films and several artistes and performers making their NDP debut.

Split into four chapters, one particularly vibrant portion celebrates the nation’s rich food heritage with adorable food carts and large food props.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from National Archives of Singapore, Flickr, YouTube, and National Archives of Singapore.