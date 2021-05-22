Singapore Confirms 29 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (22 May).

7 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

22 others are in the community, with 8 of them currently having no links to previous cases or clusters.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 61,799.

First case of school transmission

As teachers and students across Singapore reach the halfway mark of Home-Based Learning (HBL), there’s likely much relief in having families safe at home instead of highly populated places like a school.

However, the HBL which commenced on 19 May seemingly wasn’t prompt enough to prevent transmission within a school.

Recently, Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) Junior reported the first case of a school-based transmission after 2 students who were classmates tested positive for Covid-19.

Source

One of the students was last in school on 18 May, just before HBL started. Details surrounding the other student, the first to be infected, are unclear.

However, MOH did disclose that he was placed on quarantine on 17 May and developed symptoms the next day. His swab test results came back positive later that day.

The student in question was a household contact of a 46-year-old DBS investment banker who tested positive on 17 May.

Hope the situation will improve

Now that we’re in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), some may gripe about the stricter safety measures and changes like no dining-in.

However, we’ve seen how the ‘Circuit Breaker’ had helped improve the situation greatly. In that same vein, we hope that Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) will have a positive impact too, so we can enjoy a greater sense of normalcy once again.

And hopefully this time, it’ll last much longer and get better over time with efficient management and cooperation all around.

For now, let’s do our due diligence to adhere to existing measures till better days come. Take care and stay safe everyone.

