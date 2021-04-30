AMK Hub & 313 Somerset Among Locations To Be Shut Over The Weekend To Facilitate Testing Of Staff

It wouldn’t have escaped Singaporeans’ attention that the number of community cases have risen in recent days.

That’s due to the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

As more infected people are uncovered, the locations that they visited will also come under scrutiny.

With more and more public places affected, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has decided to close 22 of the places found so far – including the entire AMK Hub.

Source

This is so that they can be cleaned, and the staff there tested during the 2 days of closure.

MOH tightens Covid-19 measures

After 4 months of enjoying Phase 3, Singaporeans were faced with a bombshell from MOH.

The ministry announced tightened measures against Covid-19 in a press release on Friday (30 Apr).

This is after it announced 9 community cases on the same day, with 4 linked to the TTSH cluster.

Source

This brings the numbers of cases linked to the TTSH cluster to 13.

22 locations to be closed

Given the rising number of community cases, it’s clear something had to be done to reduce the chances of spread to the community.

Thus, 22 separate places will be closed for 2 days. They were visited by known cases during their likely infectious period, between 15-27 Apr.

This includes 2 entire malls, 3 NTUC FairPrice outlets and even a Don Don Donki.

Source

The locations are:

AMK Hub (particularly the Malaysia Boleh food court) 313 Somerset NTUC FairPrice at Toa Payoh Hub NTUC FairPrice at Kitchener Complex NTUC FairPrice at VivoCity Yayoi restaurant at 100AM mall Don Don Donki at 100AM mall Uniqlo at Orchard Central Poke Theory at Triple One Somerset mall Paco Funworld at Bugis + Tuk Tuk Cha at Bugis Junction 4Fingers at Junction 8 Genki Sushi at Junction 8 The Food Inn at Esplanade Xchange in Esplanade MRT Subway at Nanyang Community Centre Stirling Steaks on East Coast Road Cash Converters in Toa Payoh Healthy Kopitiam Foodcourt at Tan Tock Seng Hospital City Harvest Church in Jurong West Abdul Hamid Kg Pasiran Mosque on Gentle Road Al-Falah Mosque on Bideford Road Hajjah Fatimah Mosque on Beach Road

Here’s the breakdown of these places according to patient, and the exact dates and times they were visited by each case.

Source

Source

As more info is pending for 4 more cases, it’s likely that more locations will be added to the list.

Those who were at affected places will get SMS

MOH said the drastic measure is necessary to clean these places.

It’ll also help by freeing up the staff at these places to get tested to find out if Covid-19 had spread.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong said at a Covid-19 taskforce press conference on Friday (30 Apr) night that people who were at the affected places at the same time as these cases will get an SMS.

Source

It will remind them to see a doctor if unwell, and tell them where to go to get tested for free.

This will help detect “cryptic cases quickly”, he added.

AMK Hub urges customers to stay calm

In a Facebook post on Friday (30 Apr) night, AMK Hub assured shoppers that it had increased the frequency of its cleaning routine.

Source

It also urged customers to stay calm as temperature screening and contact tracing measures will be observed as normal.

Quick & necessary measures to stop spread

While it may be tempting to panic at the sudden surge of community cases, at least quick and decisive measures are being taken to try to stem the outbreak.

Do take note of the closures as you plan your outings over the weekend. They may be inconvenient, but they’re necessary to stop the virus from spread further.

We hope those infected have a quick recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from Facebook, Google Maps and Google Maps.