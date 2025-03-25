DNA testing company 23andMe goes bankrupt, proposes auctioning 15 million customers’ data

23andMe goes bankrupt, customers’ DNA information potentially up for sale

DNA testing company 23andMe went bankrupt last Sunday (23 March) and their customers’ genetic information is potentially up for sale.

The biotechnology company offers customers genetic testing for ancestry information.

Customers can send in a sample of their DNA for analysis through a testing kit and receive data on their ancestry and other genetic information.

Social media influencers made content about them analysing their assessments from 23andMe, with many of these videos going viral.

However, on 23 March, the company filed for bankruptcy and proposed an auction on 14 May to sell its assets.

The plan would also put the genetic information sent in by their over 15 million customers up for the highest bidder.

In an open letter, however, 23andMe claimed their users’ data would remain protected and private.

Nonetheless, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued an urgent alert on 21 March directed to customers.

The statement included instructions for the customers to get 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any DNA samples held.

Consumers concerned after data breach in 2023

Concerns over the security of genetic infomation were also influenced by a data breach in Oct 2023, which affected 6.9 million 23andMe customers.

Some netizens suggested that if an unethical person or company bought the data, they could sell it to health insurance companies for them to increase fees based on their genetic markers.

Other commenters felt vindicated about never having used a DNA testing company as there was no confirmation of what would happen with their data.

According to Reuters, the deletion of data minimises future risks for consumers but does not guarantee everything will be removed by 23andMe.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Veverve on Wikimedia Commons.