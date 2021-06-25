Singapore Confirms 20 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (25 Jun).

15 are within the local community, of which 3 are currently unlinked.

Among the 12 linked cases, 4 tested positive while on quarantine while 8 others were detected through surveillance.

There are also 5 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,513.

Bukit Merah Market cluster continues to grow

Currently the largest open cluster in Singapore, the 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre cluster continues to grow, with more cases linked to it daily.

Just yesterday (24 Jun), MOH reported 3 new cases there, bringing the total to 85.

Most of the recent cases have been close or household contacts of existing patients linked to the cluster.

As Singapore works towards pushing community case numbers down, all eyes are no doubt on this cluster, as we hope the growth comes to a halt soon.

Singapore on track for further reopening

Despite the seemingly worrying cluster situation, Singapore is actually on track to ease Covid-19 measures further, according to none other than the Mult-Ministry Task Force.

This is as the country begins to prepare to treat the virus as endemic, rather than a pandemic.

Possible new measures include allowing patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms to recover at home.

On the social front, large gatherings may also be able to resume.

While leisure travels are on the agenda too, they’ll still require pre-departure and on-arrival testing. Arrangements will also likely only involve countries that have taken endemic approaches in managing the virus.

Hope the situation will continue to improve

All future plans aside, the virus remains unpredictable, especially with the many variants in existence.

Therefore, we shouldn’t be complacent, even as we strive towards a ‘new normal’.

Until the day comes when all is as it was before the pandemic started, we should continue to remain vigilant, and hope for the best.

Featured image by MS News.