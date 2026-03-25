250kg safe stolen from Thailand condo, couple loses S$119K in valuables

Couple in Thailand claims thieves stole 250kg safe from their condo

A couple in Thailand were left stunned after returning home to find their 250kg safe missing, despite no signs of forced entry.

The safe, which measured 128cm tall, 59cm wide, and 60cm deep, was reportedly taken whole from their condo unit.

The woman, a food influencer, shared the incident on Facebook on 15 March, highlighting how shocking it was that such a large and heavy safe could be removed so cleanly.

Safe contained S$119,000 worth of valuables

The couple discovered the theft at around 11.30pm on 14 March after returning from a night out, reports Bangkok Post.

They noted that the safe had been hidden inside a cabinet, yet the thieves appeared to know exactly where to find it.

According to MGR Online, the suspects did not rummage through the unit and instead targeted only the safe.

Inside were valuables, including gold and jewellery worth about ฿3 million (S$119,000).

The couple last checked the safe on 21 Feb, suggesting the theft may have been carefully planned.

Police investigating possible inside knowledge

According to Thairath, the unit only had two keys.

One was in the possession of the couple, and the spare was with the condominium’s juristic office.

Police are currently reviewing security camera footage from the condo and nearby areas.

The woman has urged authorities to act quickly, saying the incident has left residents feeling unsafe and anxious.

Also read: Man arrested after suspected housebreaking in Bartley, branded watch & S$400 in cash allegedly stolen



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Featured image adapted from มดออย on Facebook and Facebook.

