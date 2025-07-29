30 dead & over 80,000 evacuated as heavy rain intensifies over Beijing

30 dead & 80,000 evacuated from Beijing after heavy rain leads to landslides

Torrential rainstorms sweeping across northern China have triggered deadly landslides and massive evacuations, with at least 30 people confirmed dead and more than 80,000 residents forced to flee their homes in Beijing alone.

Since Friday (25 July), relentless downpours have battered Beijing and surrounding provinces, reports Beijing Daily Client.

In Baoding, a city near the capital, over 543mm of rainfall fell in just a few days, nearly matching the region’s annual average of 600mm.

Over 80,000 evacuated in region

In the capital alone, over 80,000 residents were evacuated, while 130 villages were left without electricity.

Rescue operations have been non-stop as the rain continues to wreak havoc across the region.

Nearby Hebei province, which encircles Beijing, was hit by a deadly landslide that claimed at least four lives, with eight others still missing.

Flash floods also struck Xiwanzi Village in Huairou district, stranding 130 villagers on what officials described as an “isolated island” before they were successfully rescued.

China deploys funds for flood relief

In response to the disaster, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced on 29 July that 200 million yuan (S$35.8 million) would be allocated to support flood relief operations in Beijing.

Water levels at the Miyun Reservoir, the largest in North China, have surged to over 730 million cubic metres, with 120 million cubic metres discharged since the afternoon of 27 July.

More rain on the way

China’s Central Meteorological Observatory has warned that the deluge is far from over, forecasting three more days of heavy rain.

Beijing has since issued its highest-level flood alert, cautioning that some areas could see more than 300mm of rainfall.

Featured image adapted from Beijing Evening News on Twitter.