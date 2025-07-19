‘3886’ sold out for 19 July 4D draw after Shanmugam warns of cyber attacks by UNC3886

‘3886’ sold out for 4D draw on 19 July

On Friday (18 July), home affairs minister K Shanmugam sounded the alarm on a cyber espionage group targeting Singapore — a sophisticated group known as UNC3886.

Hilariously, the number ‘3886’ was sold out for the 4D draw the following day.

Minister Shanmugam shared about the development in a Facebook post on Saturday (19 July), while stressing the “very serious” nature of the cyber threat.

Singaporeans respond to UNC3886 speech by placing ‘3886’ 4D bets

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Mr Shanmugam named the nation’s attacker for the first time on 18 July, saying that Singapore is facing serious threats from state-linked advanced persistent threat (APT) actors.

“UNC3886 poses a serious threat to us and has the potential to undermine our national security,” said Minister Shanmugam at the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore’s (CSA) 10th anniversary dinner at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

However, Singaporeans were seemingly more interested in the numerical portion of the group’s name.

4D punters subsequently snapped up the number for the draw on Saturday (19 July).

Checks by MS News on 19 July afternoon confirmed that the combination was indeed sold out.

Netizens quipped that Shanmugam would be God of Furtune if ‘3886’ ends up being winning number

Comments came flooding in on Minister Shanmugam’s Facebook post, joking that he would be the God of Fortune if the number ended up being one of the top prizes.

Meanwhile, others insisted that the sold-out number showed Singaporeans’ ability to remain positive even in unfortunate situations.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader and adapted from Cyber Security Agency of Singapore – CSA on Facebook.