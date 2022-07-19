4-Year-Old Girl With Covid-19 Passes Away In S’pore, She Had No Medical History

4-Year-Old Girl With Covid-19 Passes Away In Singapore On 17 Jul

In June, an 18-month-old toddler passed away after battling Covid-19 for about a week. The boy was Singapore’s youngest Covid-19 fatality to date.

On Sunday (17 Jul), the coronavirus claimed another young victim in Singapore — a four-year-old girl with no medical history, who was also in good health.

She reportedly passed away hours after testing positive. Her cause of death was pneumonia as a result of Covid-19.

4-year-old girl passes away from pneumonia caused by Covid-19

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s daily updates, there were four Covid-19 casualties reported on 17 Jul, one of which was a child below 12.

However, no further information was provided about the case.

Responding to Lianhe Zaobao, MOH shared that the casualty was a four-year-old girl who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Sunday (17 Jul).

The child reportedly developed respiratory symptoms and a fever on Friday (15 Jul).

She visited a GP clinic on 17 Jul and tested positive on her ART.

Though she was given medication for her symptoms, she remained “unwell” and collapsed later that night, reports The Straits Times (ST).

The health ministry stated that her cause of death was pneumonia caused by Covid-19. The girl apparently had no medical history and was well prior to her demise.

In the statement shared with ST, MOH also said that, “Children are generally more resilient to Covid-19 infections than adults and the elderly.”

However, they warned that young children can still come down with severe disease as a result of Covid-19 infections.

2nd Covid-19 casualty under 12

This is the second Covid-19 victim in Singapore below 12. The first case occurred in late-June and involved an 18-month-old toddler.

Like the 4-year-old girl, the toddler also had no medical history and was well prior to the fatal infection.

In the case of the toddler, his cause of death was determined to be encephalitis – or brain inflammation – due to Covid-19 and two other viruses.

A reminder that we should continue to take Covid-19 seriously

This unfortunate incident is a reminder that Covid-19 remains a serious illness that could cause severe illnesses or even deaths.

Even though Singapore is at a point where it is relatively resilient toward the coronavirus, we still cannot afford to let our guard down as the consequences can be deadly.

Our condolences go out to the family of the young girl. May she rest in peace.

