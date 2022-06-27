18-Month-Old Boy With Covid-19 Passes Away, Had High Fever & Recurrent Seizures

Toddler With Covid-19 Infection Passes Away On 27 Jun

By now, it’s common knowledge that seniors and those with preexisting medical conditions face a higher risk of severe illness, or even death, from Covid-19.

However, on Monday (27 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the passing of an 18-month-old toddler due to the coronavirus.

The boy was conveyed to the hospital about a week ago with a high fever and recurrent seizures.

Here’s a summary of what we know so far about the case.

Toddler infected with Covid-19 conveyed to hospital on 21 Jun

In a press release, MOH announced that a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler with Covid-19 had passed away on Monday (27 Jun).

The boy was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) last Tuesday (21 Jun). He had a high fever and recurrent seizures, and subsequently suffered “a drop in consciousness”.

One day later, on 22 Jun, he was admitted to the Children’s Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition.

MOH shared that the boy’s PCR test was positive. He was also infected with two other viruses:

Rhinovirus/Enterovirus

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

It’s unclear when the PCR test was administered.

The ministry revealed that the toddler’s exact cause of death was encephalitis – or brain inflammation – due to Covid-19 and infections from the two aforementioned viruses.

Singapore’s first Covid-19 casualty aged 12 & below

Prior to his unfortunate demise, the toddler was said to have had “no other past medical history” and was “previously well”.

This is the first Covid-19 casualty aged 12 and below in Singapore.

The health ministry took the opportunity to extend their condolences to the boy’s family. They’re in touch with them to provide the necessary support.

