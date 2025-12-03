4-year-old girl in Hat Yai found dead after boat capsizes during flood rescue operation

Body of young girl found after rescue boat she was on capsizes

A four-year-old girl named Amidala (name transliterated) was found dead after the boat she was on capsized during a rescue operation in Hat Yai, Thailand.

The incident happened in front of Bangkok Hatyai Hospital on Tuesday (25 Nov) at 7pm.

“The day she fell into the water, she was wearing a swimsuit: a blue shirt with a floral pattern and pink shorts,” said her distraught mother, Amornrat Angsanakul.

Her daughter had been swept away from her arms after falling into the floodwaters.

Desperate to find her missing daughter, Ms Amornrat made a plea on Facebook on Thursday (27 Nov).

Girl found lifeless following accident

At 5pm on the same day, she posted an update saying that Amidala had been found.

However, the young girl had not survived the ordeal.

Following the post, numerous netizens expressed condolences in the comments.

“I never thought it would end up like this. I’m sorry this happened to you,” wrote one commenter.

Local reports state the mother had initially taken to social media to ask for evacuation support.

Ms Amornrat and her two children had been trapped in their home along Banja Road as floodwaters almost reached the second floor.

While the trio eventually received help, their rescue boat tipped over due to the strong current.

