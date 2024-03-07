2 cats among 43 left alone in Ang Mo Kio flat die, owner faces multiple charges

Man faces 44 charges for leaving 43 cats alone for 3 months without food or water

A 31-year-old Singaporean man is facing multiple charges for leaving 43 cats alone in his flat without any food or water for three months.

Two of them suffered from “acute deaths”.

On Wednesday (6 March), Muhammad Danial Sukirman was given 44 charges under the Animals and Birds Act.

Most of the charges outlined the unnecessary pain and suffering he inflicted on the felines.

The last charge was directed at Danial for failing to attend a meeting with an authorised Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) officer.

Charge sheet outlines mistreatment of cats

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Danial had left 43 cats unattended in a vacant flat at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 from August 2021 to November 2021.

They were all domestic shorthair cats.

The unit was reportedly in very poor condition, with not enough food and water for the animals.

Two of the cats died from “stress and physical exertion”.

They were also discovered in “exceedingly poor body condition”.

Man failed to comply with authorities

On 6 Dec 2022, Danial received a written notice informing him of a mandatory meeting with an AVS officer on 12 Dec 2022.

He ignored the notice and did not show up.

On Wednesday, he was given 43 charges of causing unnecessary pain and suffering — one for each cat he abandoned.

He also faces a charge for failing to attend before the officer at AVS.

CNA reported that the National Parks Board (NParks) prosecutor is seeking a sentence of at least two to four weeks’ jail for Danial.

He will return to court on 27 March.

Danial reportedly intends to plead guilty after applying for a lawyer from the Public Defender’s Office.

If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in jail, a fine of up to S$15,000 or both for each charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He could also get six months’ jail time and/or a fine of up to S$10,000 for failing to attend before an authorised officer.

Also read: Pulau Ubin man charged after failing to seek treatment for maggot-infested dog

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from krakenimages on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.