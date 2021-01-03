Police Investigating Covid-19 Safe Distancing Breach at Boon Lay Office

The world celebrated the arrival of New Year’s in more muted conditions in light of Covid-19 safe distancing measures, but most of us understand why we need to do so.

Unfortunately, 44 people were caught allegedly celebrating the arrival of 2021 in a large gathering, police said on Saturday (2 Jan).

Comprising 29 men and 15 women, the gatherers were drinking, smoking, and singing in an empty office in Boon Lay, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Police are investigating the group for breaching safe distancing measures.

They’re also investigating a breach of the Public Entertainment Act as the office isn’t licensed to provide public entertainment.

44 gathered in Boon Lay office on New Year’s Day

CNA reports that on Friday (1 Jan) at 1.20am, police were alerted to a gathering at an industrial building along Boon Lay Way.

They didn’t mention the office’s precise location.

Police found the group of 44, aged 17-34, drinking, smoking, and singing.

The group consists of:

41 Singaporeans

1 Permanent Resident

1 Malaysian

1 Chinese national

The office they were in is not licensed for public entertainment purposes, police said.

Police investigations are now ongoing.

Illegal gatherings are socially irresponsible

Most Singaporeans are doing their best to stay within the rules of not gathering with over 8 people.

However, such illegal gatherings make contact tracing difficult and also fly in the face of social responsibility.

Even if it’s New Year’s, Covid-19 doesn’t stop to let people celebrate. In fact, large gatherings are where the virus thrives.

The offenders may be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to 6 months.

