Man Checks 4D Tickets In S’pore McDonald’s Queue, Leaves Customer Confused

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Checks 4D Tickets In McDonald’s Outlet While Staring At Queue Display

While waiting for their order at McDonald’s, patrons would often monitor the digital screen for their queue number.

A TikTok user, however, was left puzzled after seeing an elderly man checking his 4D tickets against the queue numbers at a McDonald’s outlet.

Though unsure about the uncle’s intentions, the OP reckoned that the older man must be queueing in the wrong line.

Uncle seemingly checks 4D tickets against McDonald’s queue display

On Friday (26 May), TikTok user @hitamanis786 shared a clip capturing the confusing situation at an undisclosed McDonald’s outlet in Singapore.

The video initially shows an elderly man staring at several Singapore Pools betting slips before panning to the electronic display which shows the customers’ queue numbers.

As the OP zoomed in on the slips, it soon became apparent that the uncle was holding 4D betting slips.

While it’s impossible to tell what exactly the uncle was doing, it appears as if he was checking the electronic board for the numbers that he had placed bets on.

In the video, the OP muttered under his breath that the uncle was at the wrong place:

This is a McDonald’s. The numbers are different.

Additionally, he seemed torn between correcting the man and letting him be.

Netizens joked that he could be looking for inspiration

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with over 1.2 million views at the time of writing.

One user had the same thoughts as the OP, pointing out that he was perhaps having difficulties differentiating a Singapore Pools and McDonald’s outlet.

A number of netizens also pointed out that the uncle was perhaps looking for inspiration on what combination to place bets on.

Another netizen took it one step further by suggesting that McDonald’s could’ve been the Uncle’s secret source of huat 4D combinations.

Whatever the uncle was doing there, we wish him all the best for the bets he placed.

Where do you get your 4D number inspirations from? Share them with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.